NCHB 5 Executes First-Ever VLS Reload at U.K. Site during Formidable Shield 25

GLENN MALLON, Scotland – (May 22, 2025) A crane operator lowers a vertical launching system to reload a standard missile 3 with guidance from Sailors into the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2025) Naval Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 5 successfully completed a vertical launching system (VLS) reload of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) during exercise Formidable Shield 25, in Glen Mallon, Scotland, May 25, 2025.



This was the first U.S. Navy VLS reload in the location, marking a significant milestone in allied maritime readiness by highlighting integrated allied operations and forward logistics to reinforce the NATO Alliance’s collective defense posture.



"In the complex and ever-shifting landscape of modern warfare, maintaining operational tempo is paramount. The expeditionary reload capabilities of our NCHBs are more vital than ever,” said Capt. Jeremy Wheat, commander, Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Commander Task Force (CTF) 68.



This operation underscores the strategic value of integrated logistics and interoperability between NATO Allies and. By enabling VLS reloading capabilities in the European theater, the United States and United Kingdom enhance their ability to sustain naval operations, support rapid force projection, and respond to evolving threats across the Euro-Atlantic region.



“Every time an NCHB completes a VLS reload in a new location they enable us to extend our reach and ensure that our warfighters remain a constant threat,” said Wheat. “These units are not simply a support element; they are a critical component of our offensive posture.”



While Glen Mallan is a U.K. Ministry of Defense facility, this was the first time it supported an operation of this type, requiring close coordination between U.S. Navy personnel and U.K. defense civilians.



“Executing a VLS reload alongside our Scottish allies is more than just a logistical operation, it’s a demonstration of trust and teamwork,” said Lt. j.g. Colleen Dour, officer-in-chard of NCHB 5 Expeditionary Reload Team. “This evolution showcased our ability to integrate seamlessly with allies, enhancing readiness and lethality.”



Over the past 12 months, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) and its NCHBs have completed four VLS reloads across Europe, including operations in Denmark, France, and now the U.K.



“This marks a clear increase from previous years and reflects deliberate efforts by U.S. Sixth Fleet and NAVELSG to expand rearm flexibility across the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility,” said Lt. Chris Garazatua, NAVELSG liaison officer to CTF 68. “The increase in pace is tied to a larger strategic emphasis on readiness, mobility, and operational resilience in contested logistics environments.”



Formidable Shield takes place biennially to enhance participating nations’ abilities to defend and counter a variety of potential threats.



NCHBs are tasked with the expeditionary loading and off-loading all classes of cargo in a wide range of environments and conditions while under tactical control of Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/CTF 68.



CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.



Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.