SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe hosted a townhall meeting at the Sembach Tiger Theater Aug. 6. As part of the townhall, several military and civilian members of both organizations were recognized for their outstanding achievements and length of service.



The awardees were:



Sandra Fenaillon, Lead Budget Analyst, G8 - Civilian Service Achievement Medal for Medical Readiness Command, Europe Employee of the 2nd Quarter, Category 2.



Thomas Cain, Deputy G8 - Civilian Service Achievement Medal for Medical Readiness Command, Europe Employee of the 2nd Quarter, Category 3.



Nicholas Narvaez, IG - Civilian Service Achievement Medal for meritorious achievement while serving as the Command Inspector General.



Sgt. 1st Class William Moak, Preventive Medicine NCO, Support Operations - Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving as lead administrative planner, support operations, for the 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe.



Sgt. Gage Crisp, Command Driver - Army Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement as a member of the 2025 Army MEDCOM Best Leader Competition 1st place team.



Donny Lafferty, Safety Manager for Medical Readiness Command, Europe – 20 years length of service award.



Richard Brandon Howard, Deputy Current Operations for Medical Readiness Command, Europe – 30 years length of service award.



Gina Feist, Command Paralegal for Medical Readiness Command, Europe – 40 years length of service award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 05:45 Story ID: 544989 Location: DE Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers and Civilians recognized for service and achievements, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.