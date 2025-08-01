4960th MFTB Hosts Phase 3 of CGSC, Building Stronger Leaders for Tomorrow FORT SHAFTER FLATS, Hawaii — June 21, 2025

The 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) successfully conducted another cycle of the Command General Staff College Course (CGSC), completing Phase 3 from June 7–21, 2025, at Fort Shafter Flats, Oahu. The next iteration of the course, which starts with Phase 1, will begin in September 2025.



The course fosters senior leader development and is a crucial step for officers to assume higher leadership roles in the Army during their careers. CGSC is the primary military education for field grade officers preparing for command and staff roles across the Army.



Lt. Col. John Byrne, a facilitator at the school, describes CGSC as “The formative course for junior field grade officers to help bring them to their duties, responsibilities, and roles as stewards of the U.S. Army for the remainder of their careers, as they lead brigades, divisions, and above. It sets the tone for the rest of their time before they go to War College.”



The course lays the groundwork for participants by providing critical training in strategic thinking, command responsibility, operational leadership, and joint service integration. Phase 3 builds upon the foundational lessons learned in Phases 1 and 2.



The principal objective of the course is to help equip senior leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the demands and expectations of their roles and address the integral challenges of today’s multi-domain operational environment. The curriculum focuses on adaptability, mission command, and the duties inherent in senior-level decision-making. Lt. Col Reed, the 4960th Army School System Battalion Commander says “Decision-making is an important skill all Senior Leaders must possess to be successful, and the 4960th CGSOC Instructors do a great job in helping Senior Leaders develop and improve decision-making skills.”



The 4960th MFTB has consistently delivered outstanding results, producing high-quality training to ensure personnel attending the course are equipped with the skills and knowledge critical to their success as senior leaders. The role of the brigade remains essential to ensuring such mission-ready preparation continues to be available throughout the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) region.



As a U.S. Army Reserve brigade under the 9th Mission Support Command, and the broader U.S. Army Pacific Command, the 4960th plays a distinctive role in facilitating high-impact education across the Total Army—including Active Duty, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard personnel.



In its latest delivery and conclusion of this phase of CGSC, the 4960th continues to fulfill its long-standing mission: to provide accredited, Army-approved instruction that builds proficient, confident, and ready leaders. That mission is now more vital than ever, as the Army faces challenges in an era defined by volatility and global dynamics.



As America’s enemies continue to rapidly shift tactics and become more unpredictable on the battlefield, the Army’s ability to cultivate and produce strong, adaptive leaders remains essential to sustaining a lethal and agile force prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.



The 4960th MFTB continues to be at the leading edge of leader development, preparing agile, mission-ready leaders in today’s complex operational landscape, delivering education that not only informs—but transforms

