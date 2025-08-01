Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 Strengthens Regional Partnerships in Washington, D.C.

Photo By Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, walks down...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, walks down the steps of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with Vice Adm. Freed Pérez Burguete, commandant of the Mexican Marine Corps, left, and Director General Luis Antonio De Gracia, commander of the Panama National Aeronaval Service, right, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 5, 2025. The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The United States Marine Corps concluded the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 today, marking the end of a week of strategic dialogue, bilateral engagements, and multinational collaboration among senior naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere and Allied nations.



Hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, the triennial conference brought together delegations from 21 ally and partner nations, including Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



The conference provided a forum for discussion on shared security challenges, advances in technology and regional maritime cooperation. Key events included bilateral meetings led by U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, who engaged with senior leaders to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration and interoperability.



Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz hosted a question and answer panel on Aug. 5, giving attendees a chance to address leadership development within naval infantry ranks and to share perspectives on building adaptable and resilient enlisted forces.

Delegates visited Marine Corps educational institutions, including Marine Corps University and The Basic School, to observe training and professional development efforts firsthand. A guided tour of the National Museum of the Marine Corps also provided historical context and insight into the Corps’ enduring legacy.



Ceremonial activities included a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Informal activities offered opportunity for relationship building and continued dialogue.



The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference reaffirmed the U.S. Marine Corps’ commitment to advancing regional security through strong partnerships and enduring cooperation.