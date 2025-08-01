Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025

Photo By Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, and Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, and Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, listen to presentations on Aug. 4, 2025, in Washington D.C., during the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference. The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference concluded after a week of strategic dialogue, bilateral meetings and ceremonial events, reinforcing regional cooperation and shared security priorities among Marine and naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere, Allies and partners.



“This conference definitely serves to foster communication and cooperation between us in the Latin American region and its surroundings,” said Vice Adm. Freed Burguete the Commandant of the Mexican Marine Corps.



Hosted by Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, the triennial conference convened senior leaders from 21 Allied and partner nations at various locations throughout the National Capitol Region, including the Mayflower Hotel, Arlington National Cemetery, and the Marine Corps War Memorial.



A central component of this year’s conference was a series of bilateral engagements led by Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces South. These one-on-one meetings offered tailored discussions with participating countries addressing maritime security, training initiatives, and opportunities for future collaboration.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran currently the Director of Strategy and Plans, HQMC Plans, Policies and Operations

briefed attendees on several ongoing initiatives. Representatives from Training and Education Command presented Project Tripoli and Project Triumph. Project Tripoli is the Marine Corps’ effort to establish a live, virtual and constructive training environment that is persistent, globally accessible, and applicable across all domains and echelons. Project Triumph focuses on transforming the Marine learning continuum by shifting from instructor-led lectures to active, student-centered learning. The initiative aims to produce cognitively agile Marines who are critical thinkers, effective decision-makers and, above all, maneuverists—earlier and more effectively in their careers than current models allow.



A panel from Marine Corps Systems Command also participated, they discussed technological advancements they have made in the gear and ability of the individual Marine all the way up to Company level, as well as new ways they are finding to combat threats in an everchanging and evolving world of combat.



“This conference is an advantage because we get to speak directly with our regional partners, including MARFORSOUTH.” Said Rear Adm. Elton Bennett, commandant of the Belize Coast Guard. “A couple of the classes this morning were also right on point talking about training and how they develop their curriculum and how they adjust facing challenges.”



On Aug. 5, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, Sergeant Major of the U.S. Marine Corps, led an interactive panel discussion. The session focused on leadership development, retaining Marines, operational challenges and the evolving role of enlisted Marines and naval infantry in modern conflict. Ruiz answered questions from multiple countries on motivating Marines and how to retain them.



“Its all about leadership, I’ve seen Marines in beautiful barracks with huge rooms and they still have low morale because of bad leadership,” said Ruiz. “I have also seen Marines in tiny barracks rooms and not so great living conditions but with high morale all because they have good leadership because that’s what retains Marines, good leadership and great mentors.”



In addition to formal discussions, conference participants visited several historic and institutional sites, including the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Marine Corps University and The Basic School. These visits provided international leaders with a closer look at the U.S. Marine Corps’ training pipeline and its enduring legacy.



Ceremonial events during the week included a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Participants also attended a reception at the Military Women’s Memorial, a reception hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps at his residence on Aug. 6, which served as a finale to the conference.



Participating nations included Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.



The conference concluded with a shared commitment to deeper regional integration, increased cooperation on maritime operations and continued leadership development across the hemisphere.