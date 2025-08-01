WPAC Team Demonstrates Life-Saving Battlefield Medical Solutions during DOD’s health symposium in Florida

Photo By Cameron Parks | Members of the Operational Medical Systems Warfighter Protection and Acute Care team...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Parks | Members of the Operational Medical Systems Warfighter Protection and Acute Care team speak with attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium during a Battlefield Pain Management stakeholder meeting, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 5, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.(Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron Parks/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Warfighter Protection and Acute Care project management office is taking part in the Military Health System Research Symposium this week in Kissimmee, Florida.



The four-day symposium is a premier opportunity for WPAC, part of the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, to showcase its current portfolio of treatments, medical products, and devices for a wide array of DOD, development industry, and academic stakeholders.



WPAC’s capabilities, which include blood products, disease prevention and treatment, diagnostics, and battlefield pain management, enable and empower combatant commanders and service members to focus on their warfighting mission during far-forward deployments and Large-Scale Combat Operations worldwide.



MHSRS, which provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development, gives the WPAC team a chance to highlight its advanced capability development projects while expanding its network of potential future partners to aid in its core missions: saving lives on the battlefield and returning injured service members to the fight.



The team’s focus aligns with the broader DOD and DHA imperatives: protecting Warfighters at the point of need, preparing for future conflicts, and preventing illness, not just treating injuries, according to Kendra Lawrence, Ph.D., WPAC’s project manager.



“Our team is laser-focused on the current and future medical needs of the Warfighter,” said Lawrence. “Because the nature of Warfare is evolving so rapidly, and the threats growing exponentially, it is vital for the DOD to develop solutions that meet the needs of frontline medical providers, regardless of the operating environment.



"WPAC and OPMED are doing that through concerted focus to project our efforts toward the future threat environment while gathering feedback and input from prospective end-users—the medics, corpsmen, and medical officers who are serving across the globe,” she said. “Our goal is rapid capability development, and events like MHSRS are vital to enabling our mission each year.”



To learn more about WPAC and to reach their team, visit https://dha.mil/opmed-wpac.



About OPMED



OPMED is the DOD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project managers with the team develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.