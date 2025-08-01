WPAC Team Demonstrates Life-Saving Battlefield Medical Solutions during DOD’s health symposium in Florida

The Warfighter Protection and Acute Care project management office is taking part in the Military Health System Research Symposium this week in Kissimmee, Florida.
The four-day symposium is a premier opportunity for WPAC, part of the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, to showcase its current portfolio of treatments, medical products, and devices for a wide array of DOD, development industry, and academic stakeholders.
WPAC’s capabilities, which include blood products, disease prevention and treatment, diagnostics, and battlefield pain management, enable and empower combatant commanders and service members to focus on their warfighting mission during far-forward deployments and Large-Scale Combat Operations worldwide.
MHSRS, which provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development, gives the WPAC team a chance to highlight its advanced capability development projects while expanding its network of potential future partners to aid in its core missions: saving lives on the battlefield and returning injured service members to the fight.
The team’s focus aligns with the broader DOD and DHA imperatives: protecting Warfighters at the point of need, preparing for future conflicts, and preventing illness, not just treating injuries, according to Kendra Lawrence, Ph.D., WPAC’s project manager.
“Our team is laser-focused on the current and future medical needs of the Warfighter,” said Lawrence. “Because the nature of Warfare is evolving so rapidly, and the threats growing exponentially, it is vital for the DOD to develop solutions that meet the needs of frontline medical providers, regardless of the operating environment.
"WPAC and OPMED are doing that through concerted focus to project our efforts toward the future threat environment while gathering feedback and input from prospective end-users—the medics, corpsmen, and medical officers who are serving across the globe,” she said. “Our goal is rapid capability development, and events like MHSRS are vital to enabling our mission each year.”
To learn more about WPAC and to reach their team, visit https://dha.mil/opmed-wpac.
About OPMED
OPMED is the DOD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project managers with the team develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 20:59
|Story ID:
|544966
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WPAC Team Demonstrates Life-Saving Battlefield Medical Solutions during DOD’s health symposium in Florida, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.