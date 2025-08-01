A Central Pillar of Readiness: A Look at the Mission of the 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade

OAHU, Hawaii – Located on the scenic island of Oahu, Hawaii, the 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) stands as one of the Army Reserve’s premier training organizations. Operating without fanfare, the brigade continues to fulfill its mission: empowering Soldiers for current service and developing leaders for tomorrow’s Army.



Though they often remain behind the scenes, the brigade’s impact on readiness and leader development is undeniable.



Strategically positioned in the Pacific, the 4960th MFTB provides a vital space where Soldiers hone their warfighting skills, strengthen discipline, and gain the competence required to lead effectively. The brigade is where Soldiers are shaped and developed for the responsibilities that lie ahead.



The core mission of the 4960th MFTB is training—and they execute it with precision and professionalism. As a key element under the U.S. Army Pacific Training program, the brigade’s instructors and cadre are not just support personnel—they take full ownership of the courses they conduct. Whether instructing 12-series Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) engineer courses such as carpentry, the 92Y logistics course, the 68W medical course, the 42A human resources course, or the Command and General Staff College course for junior field grade officers, the 4960th plays a critical role in developing Soldiers into skilled, poised leaders ready to take charge and complete the mission.



“It takes years for our instructors to become fully certified to teach their respective courses,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Curran, battalion command sergeant major. “That is a substantial amount of time and effort, and for that reason, the 4960th instructors are some of the brightest in the Army. They don’t teach for the accolades; they teach because they want to make the Army a better place.”



Leaders at the brigade conduct training with an emphasis on maintaining high standards that are both dynamic and practical. Soldiers who complete training at the 4960th leave not only qualified—they leave prepared. They are firmly in position to lead, to adapt, to win.



“That mission to produce fully trained, competent Soldiers—eager to assume their roles as part of an agile and adaptable force—is a true force multiplier,” said Curran.



Currently, the brigade is in the middle of a busy semester, conducting simultaneous leader development courses, supporting Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), and managing full classrooms. The building is alive with purposeful activity, energized by a team of committed professionals focused on mission success.



Instructors give their full effort to ensure every student departs with the knowledge and confidence to lead. The high tempo matches the high standards that define the brigade’s reputation as a premier learning institution within the Army.



While the brigade owns and operates its own training lanes, it also regularly hosts visiting units, instructor certification courses, and external MTTs throughout the year. The 4960th stands ready to assist where they can, to ensure every team that comes through has what they need for success. Not only are they known for their unwavering commitment to excellence, but also for their hospitality.



At the heart of the organization and all the activity is the famed Bongo Hall—the brigade’s unofficial heartbeat and storied venue, named after SP4 Anthony Bongo, whose legacy of service, courage and sacrifice lives on and continues to inspire. The activities that are carried out at this section honors the legacy of its namesake. More than a building, Bongo Hall has become a symbol of tradition, professionalism, and development.



Generations of Soldiers have been privileged to sit in classes held there. Many have stood for various pin-on ceremonies and left better prepared to lead their formations. Professionalism is an enduring quality there. The environment is often challenging and quite demanding but always permeated with the pride of tradition.



Though the 4960th MFTB may not always receive the recognition it has earned and deserves, their impact is felt across the Army, sister services and partner nations. The professionals who carry out the mission here, build and develop leaders. They are the stewards of standards, the mentors, and the unsung leaders behind the mission. They accomplish their undertaking through their own training lanes and the units they host.



With another busy semester underway, the 4960th shows no signs of slowing down. When the Army needs capable, confident leaders, it turns to the professionals at the 4960th. They don’t just train Soldiers—they leave a lasting mark on the force.



One thing is for certain; the brigade ensures every soldier who passes through their doors is better for it.

