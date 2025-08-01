372nd Engineer Company Soldiers contribute to sidewalk troop project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit out of Pewaukee, Wis.,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit out of Pewaukee, Wis., work on a sidewalk troop project July 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 372nd Soldiers worked for several days to prepare the area as well as manage the concrete pours to set in the new sidewalk. Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit out of Pewaukee, Wis., worked on a troop Project replacing broken sidewalk sections on J Street during their annual training in June at Fort McCoy.



The 372nd Soldiers worked for several days to prepare the area as well as manage the concrete pours to set in the new sidewalk.



Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said.



This isn’t the first time the 372nd has completed work at Fort McCoy either. In previous years the unit’s Soldiers have completed a wide variety of work on post.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said it was a significant amount of work.



Soldiers with the 372nd team put in new aggregate on the base, and set in forms to pour concrete for the new stretch of sidewalk.



Units like the 372nd also have Soldiers who are in the 12N Army military occupational specialty (MOS) and related engineer fields. According to the Army job description for the MOS of 12N, as a horizontal construction engineer, “you’ll operate heavy construction equipment like bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, cranes, excavators, and road graders to help pave the way for fellow Soldiers and to make room for construction projects. Without safe roads to travel, it’s hard for Soldiers to move around, especially in unfamiliar territory. You’ll also assist Army engineers to analyze construction site needs and transport heavy construction equipment from one site to another.”



Morrow has said in past news articles that any continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



The sidewalk project was just one of several projects Army Reserve engineer units were supporting during their annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2024.



Learn more about the Army Reserve by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”