National Guard youth embark on Epic Journey

Mark Helminski, center, outdoor educator for the University of Wisconsin's Upham Woods Outdoor Education Center accompanies Wisconsin National Guard youth as they canoe up a segment of the Wisconsin River in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, July 30, 2025, during the Wisconsin National Guard's Epic Journey High Adventure Camp. The four day, three night Wisconsin River excursion hosted by the organization's Joint Wellness & Resilience Directorate provided an opportunity for the youth to sharpen their canoeing and camping skills while focusing on personal resilience techniques. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)

Seven military teens challenged themselves mentally and physically during the Wisconsin National Guard’s Epic Journey High Adventure Camp July 28-31.



The four-day, three-night Wisconsin River excursion hosted by the Guard’s Joint Wellness and Resilience Directorate (J-9) provided an opportunity for the youth to sharpen their canoeing and camping skills while focusing on personal resilience techniques.



John “J.D.” Engelhardt, under contract with the Chenega Corporation, serves as lead coordinator for J 9’s Child and Youth Services program.



“The high adventure camp is designed to be physically, mentally and emotionally taxing – not just something you can easily give up on if you get too tired,” said Engelhardt. “Our goal is to find their limits and to teach them methods to exceed them by fighting through some of those challenging times.”



The camp was hosted by the University of Wisconsin’s Upham Woods Outdoor Education Center, a 318-acre wooded site set on the Wisconsin River, including the 210-acre Blackhawk Island.



In addition to furnishing equipment and logistical assistance, the center also provided a seasoned outdoor educator to guide the youth throughout their experience – relaying information about the geology, biodiversity and ecosystems they encountered.



“I really hope that Upham Woods connects youth with the outdoors in a positive way to start building that lifelong relationship with the natural world,” relayed Upham Woods Director Amy Workman. “While at the same time increasing their confidence, skills and comfort with exploring the world around them.”



The teens began their journey with an evaluation of their swimming and canoeing skills to ensure their ability to safely navigate the days ahead. By day two, they were ready to depart for a nine-mile paddle down the Wisconsin River to their final destination – an austere campsite on Blackhawk Island that they would call home for the remaining three days.



Some of the youth were well acquainted with adventurous outdoor events, while others were experiencing life without electricity, running water or a roof over their head for the very first time.



For Jackson Stanley, the camp would be his last as a military youth. Fast approaching his senior year in high school, Stanley reflected on his past seven years as an avid participant in the National Guard’s youth program.



“Above all, the program has taught me to be a people person,” Stanley said. “I used to be much quieter, but now it seems I can strike up a conversation with someone anywhere I go – relating to them through whatever we have in common.”



According to Engelhardt, achieving the goals of reaching their destination, establishing shelter from the elements and preparing group meals required more than individual effort; it was a lesson in teamwork.



“My hope is that they will continue forward in life using this experience as a benchmark,” Engelhardt said. “And when they encounter unforeseen challenges, they can confidently overcome them with the help of friends and through their own strength and determination.”



For more information about events and opportunities available to military youth throughout the state, visit the Wisconsin National Guard Child and Youth Program Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/WINGYouthProgram