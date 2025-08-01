Navy's Travel Processing Center changes charge

MILLINGTON, Tennessee – Cmdr. David A. Petersen, the officer in charge of the Navy’s Travel Processing Center (TPC), turned over with Cmdr. John C. Allen in a ceremony Aug. 6.



Since 2023, when Petersen became the officer in charge, TPC has transformed Navy permanent change-of-station (PCS) travel pay processing, eliminating a travel claim backlog and reducing burden on Sailors and families.



“TPC Memphis has shaped my career,” said Petersen. “I will never forget the interactions with our military, civilian employees, and contract team who gave so much to our Sailors.”



TPC is one of seven human resources centers of excellence under the Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, comprising 98 Navy civilians, 49 contractors, and 13 uniformed military personnel at three sites: Millington headquarters, and detachments in Jacksonville, Florida, and Oceana, Virginia.



TPC handles an average of 600 travel claims a day and takes less than a week to process and pay submitted claims. TPC also processes travel advances, manages permanent-change-of-station travel debts, and investigates travel-related inquiries from the Board for Correction of Naval Records, Navy Inspector General, or Congress.



Petersen enlisted from Council Bluffs, Iowa, as a sonar technician aboard submarines, later commissioned as a supply officer, and ultimately became a Human Resources Officer (HRO). Petersen’s next assignment is National Enlisted Programs Officer for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



Allen, a prior naval flight officer from Juneau, Alaska, became an HRO in 2019, and he has served as TPC’s executive officer since January.



“Sailors in the fleet and their families give so much to our country and I have the honor of leading our civilians, military, and contractors in reducing their stress,” said Allen.



TPC supports NPPSC’s mission to provide timely and accurate military personnel and pay services to more than 300,000 Sailors and their families assigned around the globe. Contact MNCC with career, personnel, pay, or passenger transportation questions at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

