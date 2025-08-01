Fort Hamilton Community Unites to Support Military Families with Back-to-School Event

Photo By Mark Getman | Military families received school supplies and enjoyed barbecue food during the...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Military families received school supplies and enjoyed barbecue food during the garrison commander's Back-to-School Bash Aug. 2 at Fort Hamilton Chapel, N.Y. The garrison distributed more than 135 backpacks in support of the commander's military family readiness priorities that enhance force lethality and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affair) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. — Staff Sgt. Natasha Mason's small idea grew into something much bigger when U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton turned the chapel into a bustling hub of activity Aug. 2, distributing more than 135 backpacks filled with school supplies during the annual Back-to-School Bash.



Mason, event coordinator and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Religious Support Office, worked with other garrison Religious Affairs noncommissioned officers, Protestant Women of the Chapel and Fort Hamilton Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to support the garrison commander's priority of strengthening military families.



"The inspiration behind this year's Back-to-School Bash was a small idea that turned into a desire to provide tangible support for our Fort Hamilton families during what can be a financially and emotionally stressful time of year," Mason said. "I wanted to create an event that not only met a need, by providing backpacks and school supplies, but also fostered a strong sense of community."



Garrison personnel and volunteers spent the week preparing backpacks with school supplies, food and refreshments. The effort addressed financial pressures facing military families in New York City while building mutual support is essential for readiness.



"I enjoyed how pleasant everyone was at the event and all the smiles on the children's faces as they played with friends, both new and old," said Master Sgt. Seth Barham, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Global Communications Office — Northeast, and Hamilton resident. "It was personally great to see how welcoming the Unit Ministry Team was to everyone."



The event made sure all families got what they needed, regardless of their circumstances.



"The way the school supplies were distributed was a benefit to all families. There were no discriminating or qualifying factors and families were able to grab all the supplies they may have needed," Barham said.



For Barham, volunteering strengthened his community ties.



"Volunteering allowed me to meet new people within the community that I may not have yet interacted with," he said. "This made me feel more connected with the Fort Hamilton community."



Trevor Loew, director, MWR, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, highlighted how the event helped families financially.

"New York City is not a cheap place to be stationed. Every family has competing needs with finite resources," Loew said. "Events where we can provide these necessities free up household resources for other family initiatives."



The event also brought back memories for longtime residents.



"One moment that stood out was speaking with Ms. Dawn and her daughter, Delilah. They shared that it had been a long time since Fort Hamilton felt like family to them, but Saturday's event reminded them of what the community used to be," Mason said.



The Back-to-School Bash showed how the garrison supports families to strengthen the force. By addressing basic family needs, the event reduces stress that can impact soldier performance while building the community bonds essential for mission success.



"When families see the installation leadership, volunteers, and the community working together to serve them, it strengthens their connection to the installation," Mason said. "It shows that we're not just a duty station, we're a village."



To view all phots from the event visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCprno