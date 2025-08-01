NAVFAC Atlantic Names Stacin Martin Employee of the Year

Photo By Michael Morris | Stacin Martin, senior physical scientist at NAVFAC Atlantic, was named Employee of the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Morris | Stacin Martin, senior physical scientist at NAVFAC Atlantic, was named Employee of the Year for his leadership in munitions response, technical innovation, and enduring contributions to Navy range sustainment and environmental restoration. Martin is widely recognized for improving explosives safety processes, mentoring junior staff, and advancing readiness-critical projects across the Navy. see less | View Image Page

Stacin Martin, a senior physical scientist with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, has been named the Employee of the Year for his exceptional leadership, technical innovation, and enduring contributions to the Navy’s munitions response and range sustainment missions.



Martin, a senior munitions response expert in the Vieques Restoration (EV31) division, is widely recognized across the Navy, Department of Defense and regulatory agencies for his subject matter expertise. In 2024, he led efforts to improve explosives safety and quality assurance at dozens of high-priority sites—both on land and underwater—while mentoring junior staff and supporting national training initiatives. He also assumed expanded responsibilities within the Navy and Marine Corps Range Sustainment Program, earning widespread acclaim for his impactful and practical solutions.



“It is my honor and pleasure to congratulate these professionals whose dedication and achievements made a significant impact to our success,” said Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander NAVFAC Atlantic. “Nothing makes my day more than hearing about your accomplishments, small and large, and what you are doing to think, act, and operate differently for our Navy.”



Martin’s journey to NAVFAC began in the private sector, where he supported the Navy as a consultant. A geologist by education, he described his career as one that “found him,” noting that early work on the complex munitions response project at Vieques shaped his long-term professional direction.



“Vieques is probably the biggest influence on my career,” said Martin. “I’ve been working on that project for 25 years in various capacities. It allowed me to learn about every aspect of munitions response and work alongside so many people from different backgrounds. It’s been both a training ground and a place for real accomplishments in environmental restoration.”



Among his most significant contributions, Martin highlighted improvements to the explosives safety submission (ESS) process as particularly meaningful. Prior to process changes he helped drive, ESS reviews could take six months to over a year and involve hundreds of comments.



“Working with Naval Ordnance Safety and Security Activity, we integrated NAVFAC Atlantic into the review process. Soon after, we saw approvals in just a few months and dramatically fewer comments,” Martin said. “If someone quantified the time and money saved, I think it would surprise people. Every time I review an ESS, I think about the benefits of that change and my contribution.”



Martin also played a key role in managing the technical and organizational transition of operational range clearance work within NAVFAC’s EV business line. The technical elements were familiar, but navigating new customers, funding structures, and execution models proved challenging.



“It was an interesting challenge but not easy,” Martin said. “Fortunately, I had exceptional support from my management and coworkers. That made a big difference.”



He underscored how his work directly supports Navy readiness: “When you know that a project you’re responsible for means a target may not be usable for training or an impact berm can’t be used for weapons qualification, you realize the importance of what we do.”



Reflecting on the skills that have supported his career, Martin emphasized broad knowledge across programmatic management, explosives safety, technologies, and implementation strategies.



“I wouldn’t consider myself an expert in any one area, but I know enough to put the pieces together and ask the right questions,” he said. “Also, soft skills matter—especially when engaging with regulatory agencies.”



Martin expressed surprise and gratitude upon learning of the award. “I was honored that my coworkers and leadership thought it was warranted and took the time to nominate me,” he said. “It’s a reflection of the whole team. We talk about teamwork a lot, and EV31 really is a highly functioning team with a lot of smart people and unique skill sets.”



He noted that the award gave his family a clearer understanding of his work. “I still don’t think they really know what my job entails,” he joked, “but this recognition helps.”



Looking ahead, Martin plans to focus more on mentoring and coaching. “I’ll continue doing what I’m good at, but I want to help others become better than I am at this job.”



He also sees continued evolution in underwater munitions response and efforts to improve how work is done across the enterprise. “No one person has all the answers,” Martin said. “But you can gather pieces from different people and put them together to get where you need to be. Listen, and don’t be afraid to try something new.”



Martin credited his wife and two sons for their ongoing support, saying their pursuit of challenges motivated him not to get too comfortable. He also acknowledged his supervisor, Dan Waddill, and his colleagues in EV31. “I don’t think I could have had a better group to work with,” he said.



His final advice to those entering the field: “Build a network. Learn where to get information. Know the technical disciplines involved. And be a good project manager—especially in operational range clearance where things can change quickly. Success is in the day-to-day work. That’s where the real satisfaction is.”