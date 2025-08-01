Future of expeditionary medicine on display during DOD’s health symposium in Florida

Photo By Cameron Parks | Jericsa Rogers, a logistics management specialist with the Operational Medical Systems...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Parks | Jericsa Rogers, a logistics management specialist with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, speaks with attendees of the Military Health System Research Symposium during exhibit hours, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment project management office is taking part in the Military Health System Research Symposium this week in Kissimmee, Florida.



The four-day symposium is a premier opportunity for WEMT, part of the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, to showcase its current portfolio of treatments, medical products, and devices for a wide array of DOD, development industry, and academic stakeholders.



WEMT works to develop world-class medical devices and treatments for use during Large-Scale Combat Operations to save lives and return injured service members to the fight. Its programs are designed to fill current and future capability gaps for skeletal and muscular imaging, oxygen generation, treatment of burns and noncompressible hemorrhage, and sterilization.



MHSRS, which provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development, gives the WEMT team a chance to highlight its advanced capability development projects for key stakeholders while expanding its network of potential future partners.



The team’s focus aligns with the broader DOD and DHA imperatives and drives innovation at the ground level of advanced medical development, according to Caitlyn Felkoski, WEMT’s project manager.



“MHSRS is an opportunity for our team to connect with key stakeholders from across the different service branches and network with potential future partners from the academic world and development industry,” said Felkoski. “Military medicine in an expeditionary environment is vitally important to protecting our Warfighters.



“Our servicemembers are constantly focused on increasing their readiness, enhancing their lethality, and preparing to fight whenever they are called,” she added. “Their confidence and mission focus for future conflicts are directly tied to the lifesaving treatments and capabilities OPMED is developing right now, and there is nothing more important to the WEMT team than meeting and exceeding the expeditionary medical needs of the joint force for future fights.”



To learn more about WEMT and to reach their team, visit https://dha.mil/opmed-wemt.



About OPMED



OPMED is the DOD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project managers with the team develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.