NREIP, ORISE interns present Research at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 31, 2025) – Liliane Moorhead, of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 31, 2025) – Liliane Moorhead, of Guys Mills, Pa., a senior attending Lehigh University, presented research titled “Evaluation of the Effects of Directed Energy on Monocytic and Vascular Endothelial Cells” at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Moorhead is currently assigned as an intern with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio through the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP). NREIP places college and university students in the Department of the Navy laboratories where they take part in real Naval research for ten weeks during the summer. NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers. Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) makes use of multiple channels to recruit and retain critical U.S. Navy medical support personnel. The research commands reach out to the next generation of scientists through conferences, STEM events, internships and career days, and support recruiting efforts early in undergraduate and graduate programs. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 31, 2025) – Eight student interns enrolled in the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) and Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) presented their research to mentors, scientists and staff assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute.



NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers.



ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination.



The following interns gave oral presentations:



• Jonah Bailis, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., a senior attending the University of Hartford, presented research titled “The Effects of 125kHz Ultrasound on Calcium Influx through Mechanosensitive Ion Channels in Neuroblastoma Cells”



• Emily Ekstrum, of Sioux Falls, S.D., a graduate of Creighton University, presented research titled “Investigating the Relationship between Physical Exercise and Post-Traumatic Brain Injury Outcomes”



• Seth Day, of Rusk, Texas, a senior attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, presented research titled “In Vitro Modeling of the Threshold of Cell Damage following Exposure to High Energy Laser”



• Michelle Garcia, of Atlanta, a sophomore attending the University of Georgia at Athens, presented research titled “3d Printed Materials and their Mechanical Properties after Sterilization”



• Brook McGill, of San Antonio, a junior attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, presented research titled “Bioeffects of Neuronal KCC2 Downregulation following Radiofrequency Exposure”



• Liliane Moorhead, of Guys Mills, Pa., a senior attending Lehigh University, presented research titled “Evaluation of the Effects of Directed Energy on Monocytic and Vascular Endothelial Cells”



• Charles Muehlberger, of San Antonio, a sophomore attending Princeton University, presented research titled “Parameter Estimation using Machine Learning”



• Mason Trammell, of Rockwall, Texas, a senior attending Boston University, presented research titled “Biological Effects of Radiofrequency Exposure on 3D Neuronal Tissue Models”



Dr. Darrin Frye, of Kingman, Kan., NAMRU San Antonio’s chief science director, delivered welcoming remarks and stressed the importance of medical research to the interns.



“Research isn’t just about what you discover; it’s about how you grow,” said Frye to the interns. “Each obstacle you overcame this summer was a signal of your resilience. As you speak today, know that you are more prepared, more capable, and more vital to the future of military medical research.”



Additionally, Frye praised the programs’ mentors for nurturing the interns’ talents during the 10-week period and for instilling a love of inquiry which drives scientific progress.



“The importance of mentors cannot be overstated,” said Frye. “They are the torchbearers of curiosity and discovery, lighting the way for those who follow. Their impact is felt not only in academic and scientific achievements but in the confidence, critical thinking, and sense of purpose they inspire in the interns.”



Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) makes use of multiple channels to recruit and retain critical U.S. Navy medical support personnel. The research commands reach out to the next generation of scientists through conferences, STEM events, internships and career days, and support recruiting efforts early in undergraduate and graduate programs.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.