NAVFAC Atlantic Names John Wells Supervisor of the Year

Photo By Michael Morris | John Wells, NAVFAC Atlantic’s Supervisory Civil Engineer (Structural), was named...... read more read more Photo By Michael Morris | John Wells, NAVFAC Atlantic’s Supervisory Civil Engineer (Structural), was named Supervisor of the Year in recognition of his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and lasting contributions to the Navy’s structural engineering community. Wells leads the command’s Structural Branch and serves as NAVFAC’s Technical Discipline Leader and Technical Warrant Holder for structural engineering. see less | View Image Page

John Wells, supervisory civil engineer (structural) at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, was named Supervisor of the Year for his exceptional leadership, technical acumen, and enduring commitment to the structural engineering community across the Navy.



Wells serves as the Structural Branch Manager for NAVFAC Atlantic and is NAVFAC’s Technical Discipline Leader and Technical Warrant Holder for structural engineering. With more than 35 years of experience—including 25 years in private practice—he has become a cornerstone of NAVFAC’s structural engineering community of practice, known for mentoring junior engineers, fostering high-performing teams, and leading critical enterprise-wide initiatives.



“It is my honor and pleasure to congratulate these professionals whose dedication and achievements made a significant impact to our success,” said Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, NAVFAC Atlantic commander. “Nothing makes my day more than hearing about your accomplishments, small and large, and what you are doing to think, act, and operate differently for our Navy.”



Among Wells’ most notable accomplishments is the development and execution of the Navy Facility Structural Inspection Program (FSIP), created in response to national concerns following the catastrophic failure of a high-rise condominium in Florida and the closure of a Navy hangar due to severe structural deterioration. Under Wells’ leadership, NAVFAC structural engineers completed more than 3,000 facility inspections worldwide in just one fiscal year, identifying significant deficiencies and implementing more than 100 official facility limitations to protect life safety and prioritize repairs.



“Timing was probably the main challenge we faced,” said Wells. “Multiple teams of engineers identified 3,000 of the Navy’s most critical facilities, assessed structural deficiencies, documented results, and recommended closures where needed—all within one fiscal year.”



Prior to joining NAVFAC, Wells worked in private structural engineering, focused on building and waterfront design. A passion for woodworking and how things are built sparked his interest in the field.



“I’ve always been interested in carpentry and cabinetmaking,” he said. “I ultimately chose structural engineering because it allowed me to stay connected to how things are constructed, while using my math and science skills.”



Wells also reflected on the influence of his first supervisor in private practice, who later became a university professor.



“He was first and foremost a teacher. He taught me to prioritize doing the job right—even under pressure,” he recalled. “He once said, ‘Five years from now, if we miss a deadline by a month, nobody will remember it. But if we cut corners and something collapses, nobody will ever forget it.’”



As Technical Discipline Leader, Wells plays a key role in equipping NAVFAC’s structural engineering community with the training, standards, and software needed to deliver mission-critical projects—from military housing and maintenance facilities to repairs on graving dry docks used for submarines and aircraft carriers. His efforts help maintain global readiness and infrastructure resilience.



Wells attributes the honor to a foundational belief in delegation and trust.



“Probably the ability to identify expertise, delegate to individuals appropriately, and then trust them—I believe those are essential supervisory skills I’ve developed over the years,” he said. “My goal is to ensure the team has the tools and support they need to do their important work.”



Beyond NAVFAC, he is a dedicated civic volunteer, youth mentor, and active contributor to historic preservation and professional societies. Known for his humility and integrity, he hopes this recognition serves as a model for others pursuing leadership.



“There are younger engineers here at LANT and across NAVFAC who are becoming tremendous leaders,” he said. “If this award gives me credibility and opens the door for conversations about leadership, I welcome that.”

Looking forward, Wells is focused on adapting to future demands.



“NAVFAC is transitioning, and that will likely mean fewer staff managing more work,” he said. “We’ll need to evaluate emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence, and deepen partnerships with industry to maintain our standards of excellence.”



When asked what advice he would offer to aspiring engineers, Wells emphasized the importance of hands-on experience and self-reflection.



“Focus on doing as much design work as you can, especially early in your career—it’s the foundation of everything we do,” he said. “Critically assess your own performance and find a mentor who’s been there and is willing to share their successes and failures.”



Reflecting on his career, Wells said the most rewarding part has been the people.



“I’ve had the chance to work on many challenging and interesting projects, but those aren’t what I’ll remember most,” he said. “It’s the people I’ve worked with, learned from, and helped lead. I have a great deal of respect and admiration for the people that nominated me for this award—that’s the highlight.”



Wells also expressed deep appreciation for his wife, Mary Anne, and his colleagues.



“She’s been with me since undergrad—grad school really tested her patience,” he joked. “And I’ve had the good fortune to work with so many excellent engineers who are even better people. I can’t imagine anyone having a more rewarding experience than I’ve had.”