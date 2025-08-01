Signorelli Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Megan Signorelli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Megan Signorelli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 7, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Megan Signorelli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 7, 2025.



Signorelli, 20, from Murrieta, California, said she joined the Navy with one mission in mind: to make a real impact by saving lives.



“I wanted to do something that truly matters,” said Signorelli. “Becoming a rescue swimmer has been my goal from the start. When natural disasters strike and families are torn apart, I don’t want to sit by and watch—I want to be the one helping. The Navy gives me the chance to serve with purpose and be there for others during their worst moments.”



Signorelli is a graduate of Chaparral High School, where she competed in wrestling and participated in dance. She later attended Mt. San Jacinto College, studying aviation, and began flight training at Pinnacle Aviation Academy before deciding to pursue a different path.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, military bearing, teamwork, and devotion to duty, recognizing the top-performing Sailor from each training group. As part of her recognition, Signorelli is awarded a flag letter of commendation.



“When I found out I was being awarded, I was honestly shocked,” Signorelli said. “I didn’t think I stood out enough to earn something like that. But looking back, I realize how much effort and consistency I put into everything I did here. It’s gratifying to know that hard work is being recognized.”



Signorelli credits her RDCs—Senior Chief Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation (ETVCS) Alexander Carter, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (ABH1) Lauret Price, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class (MM2) Mikaeyla Miller—for pushing her and her fellow recruits to reach their full potential.



“All three of my RDCs were instrumental in my growth,” she said. “Petty Officer Miller really stood out to me, as she was always pushing us to do more, to not get comfortable, and to strive for perfection. She also taught me the importance of humility and constant improvement.”



Outside of her RDCs, Signorelli was primarily motivated by her mentor, Aviation Warfare Systems Operator 1st Class (AW1) Thomas.



“Petty Officer Thomas played a huge role in my journey,” she said. “There were moments I struggled a lot, especially with the PST (Physical Screening Test). I failed over and over again for months. But she never gave up on me. She believed in me when I wasn’t sure I could make it. Because of her mentorship and support, I finally contracted for AIRR (Aviation Rescue Swimmer), and that’s why I’m here today accepting this award.”



The most challenging part of boot camp for Signorelli was the sudden lifestyle change and separation from loved ones.



“Being away from home for the first time hit me hard,” she admitted. “But building relationships with my shipmates made all the difference. We were all going through the same struggles, and those shared experiences really helped me push through.”



Signorelli enjoys ocean swimming and Deep End Fitness training in her free time, along with learning new cooking and baking recipes. Her interest in physical challenges and serving others through emergency response led her naturally to pursue the AIRR program.



After graduation, Signorelli will continue her training at Aviation Rescue Swimmer “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, where she’ll learn advanced rescue techniques, survival swimming, and emergency response procedures.



Training at RTC lasts approximately nine weeks, and all Navy enlisted personnel begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy’s only boot camp.