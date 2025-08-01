Aerospace States Association Leaders Tour Nimitz-Class Carrier USS Harry S. Truman

NORFOLK, Va. (July 31, 2025) – Distinguished members of the Aerospace States Association (ASA) visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) this week to examine military aerospace operations and discuss strengthening partnerships between state governments and the defense aerospace sector.

The visiting delegation included Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera from Colorado and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales from New Mexico, along with state legislators from Arizona and Nebraska. The group also included Arizona State Rep. Nick Kupper, Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders, and Arizona State Sen. Frank Carroll.

The delegation was welcomed aboard by the commanding officer and toured the hangar bay, flight deck, primary flight control, and navigation bridge. The group also spent time in the Truman Room, meeting with Truman Sailors to discuss all the factors that go into executing carrier operations, from maintenance and logistics to training and coordination.

"We were honored to welcome these public servants and private-sector leaders aboard Truman," said Capt. Daniel Prochazka, Truman's commanding officer. "When lawmakers see the complexity of our aircraft maintenance operations, the advanced technology our sailors work with daily, and the level of expertise required to keep these systems mission-ready, they gain a much deeper appreciation for what it takes to maintain America's naval aviation capabilities."

The visit highlighted Truman's role as a critical platform for naval aviation operations and power projection. During their tour of the flight deck and hangar bay, sailors demonstrated the sophisticated maintenance protocols required to keep carrier-based aircraft mission-ready, showcasing the technical expertise and precision demanded in naval aviation operations.

From primary flight control, the delegation observed the command and control capabilities that coordinate all aircraft movements aboard the carrier. The navigation bridge tour provided insight into the seamless integration of maritime and aviation operations that defines carrier warfare.

The Aerospace States Association is a non-partisan organization comprising Lieutenant Governors, state legislators, and territorial representatives focused on aerospace policy and workforce development initiatives across all 50 states.

Truman is currently homeported in Norfolk and serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 8. The visit underscored the carrier's role in maintaining America's naval aviation capabilities and the importance of continued investment in aerospace technology and workforce development.

For more information, visit DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75 .

- 30 -