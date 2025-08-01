3rd MAW Color Guard: The weight they bear

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. —



Four figures step in perfect unison, boots striking the pavement in a quiet rhythm. Under the Southern California sun, the Marines of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Color Guard move in sync. They bear more than flags and rifles; they carry tradition, purpose and pride. For them, serving in the Color Guard is not just another billet, but a weight of sacrifices from many before them.





Some Marines are drawn to Color Guard for the challenge, others for the exposure, and many for a sense of belonging.



“It’s more than just presenting the colors,” said Lance Cpl. Emma Gregg, a rifle bearer for 3rd MAW. “It’s about representing something bigger than yourself — representing the Marine Corps, your unit, your shop, the Marines you work with every day.”







For Gregg, being part of the Color Guard means being a positive representation of the Marine Corps and setting the example for others to follow.



“At first, it was tough getting people to join, but now Marines from other shops started asking about it. It means a lot that I can help open that door.”







For many on the team, being a member of the Color Guard is a demanding task that pulls them from the many obligations they have daily in their careers. Even while facing adversities and exhaustion, they wake up chasing perfection. Several spoke candidly about the pressure that comes with performing for other Marines with a sharp eye for detail.



“It’s nerve-wracking because all eyes are on you — it is often higher-ranking Marines who have been in Color Guard and know drill,” said Sgt. Alejandro Tiscareno, the organizational color bearer for 3rd MAW.







That nervousness isn’t uncommon on this team. Standing in front of strangers, peers and even on jumbo screens in front of stadiums of people were situations they always had to be prepared for, no matter their experience or background. However, fear does not control this team — it sharpens them.



“I’m very confident in what I know and what I do,” said Sgt. Jason Nguyen, the color sergeant for 3rd MAW. “It wasn’t always like that, but over time, through repetition and setting high standards for myself, I’ve built that confidence. I can take corrections, and I am always learning, but when it comes to drill and Color Guard, I know what we have to do.”







This sense of pride follows them in every step they take. Members of the 3rd MAW Color Guard speak of a lasting impact left on them throughout their experiences on the team. For some, Color Guard became a turning point.



Lance Cpl. Kaden Hatley, a rifle bearer for 3rd MAW, remembered the challenges he faced prior to joining the team.



“Before, I was very quiet and had a hard time getting to know people. I struggled with self-confidence,” Hatley said.







Performing at ceremonies and professional sporting events gave him an unexpected new perspective on himself.



“I think the craziest thing was seeing myself on the screen at the Padres game. I never thought I’d see myself like that.”







But the real reward, Hatley said, came from outside the stadiums. He found a new sense of purpose in the reactions and encounters from people in the large crowds, —the veterans he heard stories from, and the kids who looked up at him with curiosity filling their minds.



“Where I’m from, people don’t realize what the military really is,” he said. “It makes me feel good knowing that I can change how people view the Marine Corps by interacting with civilians and performing for the community.”







The Marines that make up the 3rd MAW Color Guard carry an immense amount of motivation to show the best of the Marine Corps. Not only does the importance of their role weigh heavily on their shoulders, but they also recognize the impact it has on the Marine Corps’ public perception.



“I feel like holding the flags is already a great honor in itself,” said Nguyen. “When people see you out there, you want them to see the best of what the Marine Corps stands for. That’s the standard I aim to carry.”







Though each Marine on this team faces their own challenges and strives toward their personal ideas of what they represent, they step together in unison with a shared commitment to their duty as United States Marines — bearing the weight of our nation’s colors along with its history, pride and honor.

