Marine Corps Slipway Survey Supports Prepositioning, Hurricane Readiness

With an active Atlantic hurricane season expected, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District conducted a slipway survey Aug. 6 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.
The third-quarter survey is especially important during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. It enables rapid post-storm assessments and hazard identification, such as sunken vessels or submerged debris that could hinder the movement of maritime prepositioning ships.
The quarterly hydrographic surveys support the Marine Corps’ global prepositioning programs. Routinely monitoring sediment buildup and confirming dredging needs helps inform strategic infrastructure investments.
Coordinated with Blount Island Command’s equipment maintenance and modernization cycles, the surveys ensure the safe and efficient distribution of combat-ready gear worldwide.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-normal season, with six to 10 hurricanes expected, roughly half of which could become major storms.
