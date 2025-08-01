Marine Corps Slipway Survey Supports Prepositioning, Hurricane Readiness

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District conduct a slipway survey Aug. 6...... read more read more

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District conduct a slipway survey Aug. 6 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, supporting efficient and uninterrupted maritime operations for Marine Corps prepositioning program. Quarterly hydrographic surveys support efficient operations for the Marine Corps prepositioning programs by monitoring sediment buildup and confirming dredging needs around the slipway, ensuring the safe movement of maritime prepositioning ships. Third quarter data is especially important during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, for assessing storm damage and identifying hazards, such as sunken vessels or debris. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Cpl. Nicholas Martinez) see less | View Image Page