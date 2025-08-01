Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Slipway Survey Supports Prepositioning, Hurricane Readiness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Story by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    With an active Atlantic hurricane season expected, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District conducted a slipway survey Aug. 6 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.

    The third-quarter survey is especially important during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. It enables rapid post-storm assessments and hazard identification, such as sunken vessels or submerged debris that could hinder the movement of maritime prepositioning ships.

    The quarterly hydrographic surveys support the Marine Corps’ global prepositioning programs. Routinely monitoring sediment buildup and confirming dredging needs helps inform strategic infrastructure investments.

    Coordinated with Blount Island Command’s equipment maintenance and modernization cycles, the surveys ensure the safe and efficient distribution of combat-ready gear worldwide.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-normal season, with six to 10 hurricanes expected, roughly half of which could become major storms.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

