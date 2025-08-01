U.S. Army V Corps Bids Farewell to Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver

POZNAN, Poland – V Corps Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver British

Army Maj. Gen. Ollie Kingsbury relinquished his duties to British Army Maj. Gen.

Charles Grist during a Victory with Honors ceremony at its forward headquarters in

Poznan, Poland, Aug. 6, 2025. The ceremony underscores V Corps’ commitment to

NATO interoperability and its mission to strengthen Allied and partner forces across

Europe.



Presided by V Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the event

brought together U.S. and Allied military leaders, including representatives from the

Polish Armed Forces and NATO partners.



“We owe you too much for everything you’ve done with your time at V Corps,”

said Constanza about Kingsbury. “You have significantly improved V Corps’ readiness,

made the headquarters in Poznan a warfighting headquarters, and most importantly,

you provided incredible leadership to the V Corps’ staff, who are all better because of

the time you have personally spent with them.”



Maj. Gen. Kingsbury, a seasoned officer with an extensive career in the British

Army, has been instrumental in enhancing V Corps’ maneuver capabilities and fostering

integration with NATO Allies. During his tenure, he visited numerous training and

forward Operating Sites across Europe’s eastern flank to assess combat readiness and

interoperability. His leadership was pivotal in exercises like the European Defense

Initiative, strengthening ties with units such as the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment,

and the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade.



Kingsbury, who previously commanded the U.K.’s 2nd Battalion, Parachute

Regiment, and served as the UK Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army’s

82nd Airborne Division, reflected on his time with V Corps.



“Thank you [V Corps Soldiers] for what you do for Europe,” said Kingsbury.

“Right from the start of my time at V Corps, I have heard other commanders and corps

staff talk about what is happening in USAREUR-AF (U.S. Army Europe Africa), and it

blows me away. The level of activity is not just in Europe but Africa as well, and what

that commitment means. It isn’t just about the money and resources; it’s about all of the

Soldiers that serve and are away from family. As a fellow Soldier and European, I say

thank you for what you continue to do.”



The incoming Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver, Maj. Gen. Grist will

assume a critical role in V Corps as it continues its mission of providing command and

control elements for both rotational and regional aligned forces (RAF) and assigned

units in Europe. The position is vital to ensuring operational readiness and supporting

NATO’s eastern flank amid evolving security challenges.



“I’m ready and fully committed to serve the corps and the Soldiers,” said Grist.

“We will continue to do everything we can do on the Eastern Flank. Thank you for the

opportunity, it is great to be here at V Corps.”



The ceremony concluded with a display of multinational unity, including V Corps’

Color Guard and performances by the 1st Armored Division Band. Attendees, including

local Polish military leaders and dignitaries, praised the event as a symbol of enduring

U.S.-Polish and NATO cooperation.



V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps, remains steadfast in its mission

to conduct operational planning, execute joint exercises, and enhance interoperability to

support NATO’s security objectives. For more information on V Corps’ leadership and

operations, visit www.vcorps.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.06.2025 12:12 Story ID: 544896 Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army V Corps Bids Farewell to Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.