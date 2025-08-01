U.S. Army V Corps Bids Farewell to Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver

POZNAN, Poland – V Corps Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver British
Army Maj. Gen. Ollie Kingsbury relinquished his duties to British Army Maj. Gen.
Charles Grist during a Victory with Honors ceremony at its forward headquarters in
Poznan, Poland, Aug. 6, 2025. The ceremony underscores V Corps’ commitment to
NATO interoperability and its mission to strengthen Allied and partner forces across
Europe.
Presided by V Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the event
brought together U.S. and Allied military leaders, including representatives from the
Polish Armed Forces and NATO partners.
“We owe you too much for everything you’ve done with your time at V Corps,”
said Constanza about Kingsbury. “You have significantly improved V Corps’ readiness,
made the headquarters in Poznan a warfighting headquarters, and most importantly,
you provided incredible leadership to the V Corps’ staff, who are all better because of
the time you have personally spent with them.”
Maj. Gen. Kingsbury, a seasoned officer with an extensive career in the British
Army, has been instrumental in enhancing V Corps’ maneuver capabilities and fostering
integration with NATO Allies. During his tenure, he visited numerous training and
forward Operating Sites across Europe’s eastern flank to assess combat readiness and
interoperability. His leadership was pivotal in exercises like the European Defense
Initiative, strengthening ties with units such as the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment,
and the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade.
Kingsbury, who previously commanded the U.K.’s 2nd Battalion, Parachute
Regiment, and served as the UK Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army’s
82nd Airborne Division, reflected on his time with V Corps.
“Thank you [V Corps Soldiers] for what you do for Europe,” said Kingsbury.
“Right from the start of my time at V Corps, I have heard other commanders and corps
staff talk about what is happening in USAREUR-AF (U.S. Army Europe Africa), and it
blows me away. The level of activity is not just in Europe but Africa as well, and what
that commitment means. It isn’t just about the money and resources; it’s about all of the
Soldiers that serve and are away from family. As a fellow Soldier and European, I say
thank you for what you continue to do.”
The incoming Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver, Maj. Gen. Grist will
assume a critical role in V Corps as it continues its mission of providing command and
control elements for both rotational and regional aligned forces (RAF) and assigned
units in Europe. The position is vital to ensuring operational readiness and supporting
NATO’s eastern flank amid evolving security challenges.
“I’m ready and fully committed to serve the corps and the Soldiers,” said Grist.
“We will continue to do everything we can do on the Eastern Flank. Thank you for the
opportunity, it is great to be here at V Corps.”
The ceremony concluded with a display of multinational unity, including V Corps’
Color Guard and performances by the 1st Armored Division Band. Attendees, including
local Polish military leaders and dignitaries, praised the event as a symbol of enduring
U.S.-Polish and NATO cooperation.
V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps, remains steadfast in its mission
to conduct operational planning, execute joint exercises, and enhance interoperability to
support NATO’s security objectives. For more information on V Corps’ leadership and
operations, visit www.vcorps.army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 12:12
|Story ID:
|544896
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army V Corps Bids Farewell to Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.