It Takes a District to Earn USACE’s Highest Safety Honor

In a region where projects span borders and missions carry real risk, safety is not optional, it’s a cultural imperative. It’s that culture of safety that earned The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District the 2024 Chief of Engineers Safety Award of Excellence, USACE’s highest safety honor. The award recognizes a district or center that demonstrates outstanding performance in occupational safety and health, fostering a proactive and collaborative culture of safety.



Vanessa Matheny, Chief of Safety for the District, led several key initiatives that reinforced this culture, including a robust new employee safety orientation, the revitalized use of the red button hazard reporting tool, and increased field office support through Collateral Duty Safety Officers (CDSOs) and Safety Champions. A highly visible Safety Week campaign also engaged employees across all offices.



“This award is a reflection of the teamwork across our entire District,” said Matheny. “From our field staff to headquarters, leadership has consistently prioritized safety and supported us in implementing real, lasting improvements. We’ve built a culture where people feel empowered to speak up and take action.”



The foundation for this achievement was laid over several years by safety professionals, staff, and leaders who embraced safety as a shared value, not just a compliance task. Kevin Raposa, who previously served as the district’s Chief of Safety and currently works for USACE’s Southwestern Division, also played a pivotal role in building the program’s direction.



“When I was building the safety program, my absolute top concern was, and always will be, protecting our people,” said Raposa. “The ultimate goal is to get everyone involved so they take ownership. When that happens, safety isn’t just something we talk about, it’s built into everything we do.”



Matheny assumed the role in 2023 and brought continued momentum to the District’s implementation of CE-SOHMS (Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System), which she credits as a foundation for sustainable improvement.



Project Engineer and CDSO Ryan Alaman, emphasized how the District’s program in the Middle East is uniquely effective in complex overseas environments.



“Operating in diverse and often high-risk environments across the Middle East requires a safety program that’s not only compliant with USACE standards but also adaptable to local laws, customs, and logistical realities,” Alaman said. “The District excels at aligning U.S. requirements with host nation practices, directly impacting our ability to work safely in unfamiliar or dynamic conditions.”



Alaman also praised the two-way communication between field staff and leadership: “From a boots-on-the-ground perspective, leadership doesn’t just talk about safety, they show up. Site visits, safety stand-downs, and mentoring from experienced professionals really reinforce that commitment.”



Jai Parkash, also a Project Engineer and CDSO, based in the Middle East, sees the results of this culture daily.



“We completed a project for the Air Force with more than 1.1 million work hours and not a single incident,” said Parkash. “That’s the power of communication, training, and team involvement. Safety has become part of our routine.”



Support from technical experts and partners across USACE further strengthened the District’s safety efforts. Eric Coates, an industrial hygienist, noted the high level of engagement.



“Safety is involved in every aspect of the organization and is continually supported by leadership,” Coates said. “While I’m only part-time, I’ve been welcomed into safety office meetings, Safety Week events, ergonomic assessments, Industrial Hygiene surveys and more. The collaboration here is outstanding.”



Jimmy Trail, a Load Handling Equipment (LHE) subject matter expert who has supported the District since 2019, said their approach has been consistent and proactive from the start.



“When the District invited me to conduct an LHE assessment and training, it was clear they were serious about aligning with CE-SOHMS,” Trail said. “They weren’t just checking boxes, they were building something sustainable.”



Trail also highlighted the unique challenge of frequent personnel transitions due to the overseas environment. “The District handles regular turnover better than most,” he said. “They’ve built a system that maintains safety momentum even as teams rotate. That level of commitment, especially from leadership, is essential.”



He credited early leadership decisions for laying the groundwork for success. “They recognized early the importance of investing in CE-SOHMS and a strong safety culture. That long-term vision made external support like mine more effective and helped carry the program forward.”



“We’re not just reacting to incidents, we’re identifying hazards and preventing them,” said Matheny. “We’ve worked hard to empower our field offices and integrate safety into project planning and execution.”



“Safety isn’t just a checklist, it’s a mindset,” said Alaman. “When everyone takes ownership, it creates a ripple effect across the entire team.”



The Chief of Engineers Safety Award of Excellence recognizes organizations that exceed regulatory compliance by demonstrating innovation, leadership, and measurable improvements in safety performance.



“This award means a lot,” said Matheny. “But more importantly, it validates the work our entire team has done to keep people safe, every day, at every site.”



To learn more about the Middle East District’s safety program, check out this video - https://www.dvidshub.net/video/942541/safety-daily-commitment-middle-east-district

