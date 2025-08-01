SDDC’s Huddlestun selected as an AMC Employee of the Quarter

Photo By Frederick Rice | AMC Employee of the Quarter awardee Dustin Huddlestun, left, meets with members of his...... read more read more Photo By Frederick Rice | AMC Employee of the Quarter awardee Dustin Huddlestun, left, meets with members of his Seaport Contract Management Branch team at Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command headquarters, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Rice/SDDC/PCA) see less | View Image Page

The Army Materiel Command has named Dustin Huddlestun as one of their Employees of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, recognizing the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command employee’s exemplary service, unparalleled contributions, and commitment to the AMC and SDDC missions.



Huddlestun serves as branch chief of the SDDC Operations directorate’s Seaport Contract Management Branch (SPCMB) which directly supports Combatant Command directives and facilitates the deployment and redeployment of combat units globally.



“The AMC Employee of the Quarter program highlights individuals who demonstrate innovation, dedication and excellence, reinforcing a culture of achievement and productivity across the enterprise,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff.



Huddlestun appreciates the recognition but is hesitant to take credit for it.



“I don’t see this as an individual honor,” said Huddlestun. “It represents the exceptional work that my team accomplishes every day in support of our mission.”



Huddlestun’s branch manages a global portfolio of 50 Stevedoring and Related Terminal Services (S&RTS) and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) contracts as well as a Port Operations and Related Transportation Services (PORTS) contract, with a total contract value of approximately $2.3 billion.



According to Kevin Lundquist, SDDC International Movement Support chief and Huddlestun’s supervisor, Huddlestun's dedication, forward-thinking strategies, and impact on operational excellence make him a standout leader within SDDC.



“Dustin’s hands-on approach to mentoring and clear communication of strategic goals has empowered his subordinates to take initiative and drive further efficiencies,” said Lundquist. “His influence on his team extends well beyond process improvements and has created a culture of excellence and innovation within the SPCMB.”



Huddlestun was one of 11 employees from across the AMC enterprise to be honored.



Also recognized as Employees of the Quarter for the second quarter were:



• Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Ms. Jessica M. Myers

• Logistics Data Analysis Center – Mr. Joshua L. Bell

• U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Mr. Thomas V. Olszowy

• U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Ms. Letisa M. Harris

• U.S. Army Contracting Command – Ms. Helen G. Simpson

• U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Mr. Troy L. Tillman

• U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Ms. Tracy J. Ferring

• U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Mr. Leonardo Ojeda

• U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Sgt. 1st Class Aaron R. Keeton

• U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Mr. Donald C. Olson



A placard honoring each selectee is displayed at AMC Headquarters as a testament to their achievements.



