Oklahoma National Guard Oklahoma National Guardsmen take part in a historic exercise

Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of joint staff for the Oklahoma National Guard, says farewell to Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain, Chief of Malaysian Army, following the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 25 in Malaysia, July 29, 2025. Exercise Keris Strike brought together military forces from the United States, Malaysia, and Australia in a series of joint and combined operations, including a long-range precision live-fire utilizing a HIMARS platoon from the Oklahoma National Guard's 45th Field Artillery Brigade. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)

LUMUT, Malaysia – Oklahoma National Guardsmen took part in a historic exercise as they showcased the precision firepower of the U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for the first time on Malaysian soil, July 17-29, 2025.



Oklahoma Guardsmen from 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, participated in the 25th iteration of Exercise Keris Strike, a trilateral exercise focused on bringing together military forces from the United States, Malaysia, and Australia.



This year’s exercise saw a series of joint and combined operations, including the long-range precision live-fire event featuring a HIMARS platoon from the 1-158 FA firing alongside a Malaysian Army ASTROS II rocket battery.



“This training is important to train Soldiers and test our systems, and this is the first time we conducted this exercise with two nations,” said Maj. Mohd. Arif bin Abdullah, Commander of the 52nd Royal Artillery Regiment. “It’s important to work together as we want to see the interoperability between the two countries, [and to have] the opportunity to exchange experiences between the Military to improve doctrine.”



Launching rockets from the training area near Lumut, both systems targeted simulated enemy targets over the Malacca Strait, showcasing the evolving capabilities and interoperability of both forces.



“The ability of joint forces combining to execute this mission is a testament to professionals from across the forces to come together and execute,” said Lt. Col. Kurt Jarvis, commander of the 1-158 FA.



“Our Soldiers get to share the field artillery profession with a partner nation, making both units stronger,” Jarvis said. “This is what our Soldiers signed up for – becoming proficient in their profession… and for opportunities like being the first HIMARS unit to fire in Malaysia.”



With the deployment of the HIMARS alongside the Malaysian ASTROS II, Keris Strike allowed real-world training and showcased the ability of the Oklahoma National Guard to rapidly answer the call and work alongside its partners and allies, wherever it may be needed.



“Our Soldiers exercised polycentric leadership—operating without immediate oversight from higher echelons—which highlights the importance of training, fitness, and individual readiness,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Nathan Elliott, command sergeant major of the 1-158 FA. “This exercise proved that our Soldiers are capable, adaptable, and prepared to answer the nation’s call, anytime and anywhere.”



-30-