Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosts Maj. Gen. Gwansoo Kim, incoming commander of the Republic of Korea Army Mobilization Forces Command, during a senior leader engagement at USARC headquarters, Aug. 5, 2025. The visit focused on strengthening the U.S. Army Reserve–ROK Army alliance through shared dialogue on roles, responsibilities and regional security priorities. Leaders emphasized the importance of interoperability and reserve readiness between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability and mutual defense cooperation. Maj. Gen. Kim was accompanied by Col. Se Hoon Park, director of ROK Army MFC; Maj. Sungwoo Ban, G-3 lead planner; and Capt. Jacob Kim. The engagement underscored the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Korea and the value of continued collaboration among reserve forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 09:40
|Story ID:
|544884
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Reserve Forces Reinforce Enduring Partnership Through Senior Leader Engagement, by SGT Cameron Hershberger and CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.