U.S. and ROK Reserve Forces Reinforce Enduring Partnership Through Senior Leader Engagement

From left to right, Capt. Jacob Kim; Maj. Sungwoo Ban, G-3 lead planner, ROK Army Mobilization Forces Command; Maj. Gen. Gwansoo Kim, commander, ROK Army Mobilization Forces Command; Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command; and Col. Se Hoon Park, director, ROK Army Mobilization Forces Command, pose for a photo during a senior leader engagement at USARC headquarters, Aug. 5, 2025. The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.–ROK reserve force cooperation and reinforce shared commitments to readiness and regional security.

Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosts Maj. Gen. Gwansoo Kim, incoming commander of the Republic of Korea Army Mobilization Forces Command, during a senior leader engagement at USARC headquarters, Aug. 5, 2025. The visit focused on strengthening the U.S. Army Reserve–ROK Army alliance through shared dialogue on roles, responsibilities and regional security priorities. Leaders emphasized the importance of interoperability and reserve readiness between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability and mutual defense cooperation. Maj. Gen. Kim was accompanied by Col. Se Hoon Park, director of ROK Army MFC; Maj. Sungwoo Ban, G-3 lead planner; and Capt. Jacob Kim. The engagement underscored the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Korea and the value of continued collaboration among reserve forces.