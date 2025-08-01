U.S. and ROK Reserve Forces Reinforce Enduring Partnership Through Senior Leader Engagement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Story by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger and Capt. James Kim

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosts Maj. Gen. Gwansoo Kim, incoming commander of the Republic of Korea Army Mobilization Forces Command, during a senior leader engagement at USARC headquarters, Aug. 5, 2025. The visit focused on strengthening the U.S. Army Reserve–ROK Army alliance through shared dialogue on roles, responsibilities and regional security priorities. Leaders emphasized the importance of interoperability and reserve readiness between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability and mutual defense cooperation. Maj. Gen. Kim was accompanied by Col. Se Hoon Park, director of ROK Army MFC; Maj. Sungwoo Ban, G-3 lead planner; and Capt. Jacob Kim. The engagement underscored the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Korea and the value of continued collaboration among reserve forces.

