Fort Drum residents celebrate community spirit during National Night Out

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum families meet military working dog teams with the 7th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum families meet military working dog teams with the 7th Military Police Detachment during National Night Out on Aug. 5, hosted by Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 6, 2025) -- Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes hosted an outdoor party for residents on Aug. 5 to celebrate community spirit and public safety during the annual National Night Out.



National Night Out is a nationwide initiative, established in 1984, to promote police-community partnerships and crime prevention awareness.



“Each year we work to make National Night Out a fun, inclusive evening for the entire family,” said John Bredehoeft, Mountain Community Homes project director. “This event provides a meaningful opportunity for Soldiers and their families to connect with local law enforcement in a relaxed, family-friendly setting – demonstrating our community’s shared commitment to safety and standing united against crime.”



The event featured activities for the entire family, music from the 10th Mountain Division Band, and meet-and-greets with Fort Drum’s Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and military working dog teams with the 8th Military Police Detachment.



Pfc. Mason Hehr and Sgt. Angel Hernandez introduced families to their K9 partners, Kemal and Sherry, and helped children try on some their military police equipment.



Hehr has been stationed at Fort Drum for three years and returned from deployment in December. He said this was his first time at National Night Out.



“National Night Out is a great way to get the community together and have a good time,” he said. “Just seeing all the families here and getting to know some of them, for me, that is what this is all about.”



Attendees visited safety and crime prevention exhibits and information booths and spoke with representatives from organizations such as Fort Drum Child and Youth Services, Suicide Prevention Program, and the Wounded Warrior Project. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade landed a CH-47 Chinook on the field so community members could climb aboard for a closer look at the military aircraft.



“We’ve proudly hosted this event for more than decade, and it’s become a favorite among both residents and staff,” Bredehoeft said. “While the games, giveaways, and activities are a big draw, the purpose behind the event – strengthening community safety and partnerships – is what truly makes it special.”



Residents have opportunities to meet with police and fire officials to discuss community issues during the monthly Coffee with the Chiefs. The next one is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Crescent Woods Community Center. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fortdrummch.