Peace, planes, and Kappy: Achi-Mura students visit Kadena Air Base

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Elementary and middle school students from Achi-Mura Village in Nagano Prefecture visited Kadena Air Base, August 4, 2025, to experience American life firsthand and learn more about the U.S. Air Force. The visit marked the first time students from Achi-Mura have toured the base since 2020.



The day began with a tour of key areas on base, one of the most meaningful being a stop at the Peace Garden; a tranquil space dedicated to reflection, understanding, and reconciliation. There, students learned about the historical ties between Japan and the United States and the ongoing importance of fostering peaceful, respectful relations.



“So often we are showing our military capabilities to the Japanese public – capabilities that ensure the safety of our future,” said Ms. Sayaka Higa, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement lead. “It is also important to show what we do to commemorate and honor the past.”



Next, the group visited members of the 33rd Rescue Squadron, where they received a hands-on briefing about the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter. Pilots and special mission aviators explained the aircraft's role in combat search and rescue operations, highlighting how it saves lives in some of the most dangerous environments.



The students then had a chance to meet Kappy, Kadena’s official mascot, and pose for photos. For many of the students, it was a highlight of the visit.



“Kappy is one of our best outreach tools,” said Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton, 18th Wing Public Affairs non-commissioned officer in charge of Community Engagement. “Mascots are very popular in Japanese culture; every town and village has one, so having our own is a great way to connect with our Japanese hosts.”



To wrap up the visit, the students explored the base’s food court, where they sampled American fast-food favorites. For many, it was their first time trying U.S. franchises, and the experience sparked plenty of excitement and curiosity.



“I really appreciated being able to see so much of the base,” said Mr. Keima Okaniwa, Achi-Mura Community Center director. “I have been coming here for 25 years, and this is the first time we’ve been able to get up close and personal with the aircraft.”



Visits like this help bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between U.S. service members and the local Japanese community. They also reflect the broader commitment to maintaining strong U.S.-Japan relations and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.06.2025 01:40 Story ID: 544875 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peace, planes, and Kappy: Achi-Mura students visit Kadena Air Base, by 1st Lt. Mary Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.