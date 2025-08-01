NCOLCoE Honors Excellence

FORT BLISS, TX — The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) held a Distinguished Service Recognition Ceremony on August 1, 2015, to celebrate the exceptional achievements and dedicated careers of both Noncommissioned Officers and Army civilian professionals. The event recognized those who have championed the spirit of lifelong learning and unwavering commitment to the Army.



During the ceremony, NCOLCoE honored civilian professionals for their dedication to professional growth. Mr. Robert Shawlinski was awarded the Platinum Ultima Developmental Opportunities Program (UDOP) Certificate, while Ms. Maxine received Gold, Silver, and Platinum certifications. The center also recognized Mr. Richard Philpot for 35 years of service and Ms. Jane Benden for 10 years of service, highlighting their lasting commitment to the organization.



The ceremony also celebrated the retirement of six senior NCOs, whose combined service totaled more than 160 years. Honorees included Sgt. Maj. Nadia Avila (22 years), Sgt. Maj. Jose Barron (24 years), Sgt. Maj. Victor CarambotPerez (25 years), Sgt. Maj. Lenita Cornett (30 years), Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Beauchamp (25 years), and Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Fletcher III (28 years). Each leader was recognized for the profound impact they had on Soldiers and the Army, with many planning to continue serving their communities in new capacities.



The ceremony concluded with a tribute to the honorees and their families, acknowledging that the unwavering support of loved ones was the bedrock of their accomplishments. Their legacy of leadership and service, the center stated, will continue to inspire future generations of Soldiers.

