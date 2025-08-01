Black Sea Air Show 2025: Strengthening NATO Presence through Allied Aviation Demonstrations

Photo By Capt. Regina Koesters | U.S. Army Sgt. Thriska Smith assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Regina Koesters | U.S. Army Sgt. Thriska Smith assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division displays an American flag to the crowd from a CH-47F Chinook helicopter during the 4th Annual Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport, Romania, August 2, 2025. The air show displayed military aircraft, vehicles, and equipment from the United States, Romania, Italy, and Germany for exhibitors, visitors, and military delegations. This event provided an opportunity for Army aviation crews to demonstrate their elite flying skills and abilities while also demonstrating the U.S. commitment to providing forward deployed combat-credible forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters) see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – Under vast Romanian skies, a multinational spectacle took flight as United States, Romanian, and German aircraft participated in the 4th edition of the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport in Romania on August 2, 2025. With a record attendance of over 20,000 spectators, leaders and Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) had the unique opportunity to showcase the capabilities of vehicles, equipment, and aircraft to the local community alongside our NATO Allies and partners.



Throughout the day, military personnel, families, and aviation enthusiasts enjoyed the array of static displays and activities. U.S. Army Soldiers witnessed firsthand how the event created a lasting impact within the community as they taught attendees how to operate the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger remote control unit and showed them how to wear the HGU-56/P Army aviator helmet. Each interaction allowed the Soldiers to share stories, culture, and experiences with local Romanians.



“Events like this air show are a great opportunity for us to talk with the Romanians both about what our capabilities are and how we interface with them while we are out here, while also learning about their culture and customs,” said Capt. Abby Wingfield, the Charlie Company Commander for the 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division.



After enjoying the static displays, crowds gathered near the flight line to experience over four hours of spectacular aerial demonstrations. The air show highlighted more than 10 types of military and civilian aircraft and the expertise of each operator. U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook and HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crews displayed their tactical skillset and operational knowledge as they flew side by side with Romanian IAR 330 Puma SOCAT helicopter crews. The HH-60M Black Hawk crew conducted a hoist demonstration to showcase their training and medical evacuation capabilities. Hoist operations are essential to warfighting readiness as they enable quick extraction of wounded personnel in confined or hostile locations.



“Our training out here has been impactful, both for us and partner nations, because we get to see how different countries operate…and we get to see how in a combined arms operation we would be able to work with different nations despite language barriers and overcoming that so we can create TTPs (tactics, techniques, and procedures) to be more successful in the future,” said Wingfield.



As the 1st Armored Division and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) continue their rotation in Romania, events like the Black Sea Air Show reinforce the U.S. Army’s commitment to providing combat-credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. The U.S. remains dedicated to strengthening partnerships with our Allies while building enduring relationships with our local civilian counterparts. With each static display and aerial demonstration, the United States, Romanian, and German militaries displayed their ability to increase interoperability and maintain a continued presence in the Black Sea region.