Rear Adm. Barnett relinquishes command of Navy Region Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett relinquished command of Navy Region Hawaii to Rear Adm. Brad Collins during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 5, 2025.



Barnett assumed command of the region in June 2022 and has overseen an area of responsibility that extends across 34,000 acres of land and water, serving as the Hawaii regional coordinator for more than 40,000 military and government service personnel working at more than 270 shore-based commands located on Oahu and Kauai.



“He provided unwavering support to our service members, families, ships, submarines, aircraft, and tenant commands,” said Adm. Stephen Koehler, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, who served as guest speaker for the ceremony. “Under his leadership, Region Hawaii has spent the last several years evolving and growing every day. It has expanded support to our fleet and families across all its various missions and operations. Region Hawaii’s service to the fleet helps us defend our homeland and our way of life. Its vital support to our team ensures we are combat ready when we head over the horizon.”



Barnett also served as the Commander of Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and spent the past three years expediting the safe and secure decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). He spearheaded the facility’s long-term environmental remediation in coordination with state and federal stakeholders to protect public health and the environment. Additionally, he recently assumed command of the new Task Force Arizona, leading the safe removal of two mooring platforms installed on USS Arizona for salvage purposes. The removal will help preserve the structural integrity of the hull and prevent further damage, protecting the environment and the sanctity of those buried within.



“I say with confidence that the Navy is committed to our responsibilities here in Hawaii. We have partnered with and worked alongside many people here today to ensure that we continue to fulfill our obligations, be good neighbors, build relationships, and communicate with the community on what we do,” said Barnett. “We have had our share of challenges over the last three-plus years, but we have also had opportunities to make things better and move forward together. The importance of community, collaboration and relationships has never been more vital.”



Barnett will now report to Norfolk, Virginia, and assume command of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. He will serve as Regional Coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in the United States Navy’s Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 13 installations, and numerous Navy Reserve Centers from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Illinois.



Collins arrives in Hawaii after serving as Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) where he led shore operations to support more than 18,000 Sailors, Marines, family members and retirees across nine regional military installations.



Collins, a native of Lake Forest, California, will now oversee the U.S. Navy's largest and most strategic island base in the Pacific, which serves as the host for the headquarters of seven major Navy commands, including the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



During the ceremony, Collins said he looks forward to working with Navy Region Hawaii personnel and facing the challenges that lie ahead.



“I am immensely honored to be your commander, and I am here to advocate, non-stop, for the elimination of barriers that stand in the way of progress and to clear the path needed to accomplish the mission,” said Collins. “There is no promise that this task will be easy, but I am confident that we have the people and talent to drive toward the solutions needed.”



This change of command ceremony also signifies the third time Collins has assumed leadership of a major command from Barnett. In June 2021, Collins most recently relieved Barnett as Commander, Navy Region Northwest at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington.



Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. Today, the Navy in Hawaii has grown into a major fleet concentration area. The Navy has the largest military presence in Hawaii and contributes more than $2 billion annually to the local economy, including $1 billion in salaries and $1 billion in operations, contracts and local purchases. Navy Region Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam provides key services to maintain the safety and vital infrastructure that allows the Navy to operate efficiently in Hawaii.

