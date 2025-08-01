Negron takes charge of CASCOM LEA

Photo By Chad Menegay | Capt. Faith M. Negron, incoming commander of the Combined Arms Support Command’s Law...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Capt. Faith M. Negron, incoming commander of the Combined Arms Support Command’s Law Enforcement Activity and 554th Military Police Detachment, accepts the unit guidon from Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski Aug. 5, 2025, as part of a change of command ceremony outside of the CASCOM LEA headquarters building at Fort Lee, Va. CASCOM LEA provides security, defense, law enforcement, command and control, personnel administration, logistical support and training of military police Soldiers in support of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — The Combined Arms Support Command’s Law Enforcement Activity and 554th Military Police Detachment welcomed a new commander Aug. 5 with a change of command ceremony outside of the CASCOM LEA headquarters building here.



Capt. Faith M. Negron took possession of the unit’s guidon as relinquished by Capt. Brandon T. White who has served in the position for just under a year and a half.



Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski presided over the ceremony.



Negron is assuming command at a time when the role of law enforcement on military installations is becoming increasingly complex and critical, Bendelewski said.



“[Negron is] charged with a mission that is of the highest importance, that is ensuring the safety and security of our Soldiers, our civilians and our families, those who call Fort Lee home and their place of duty,” Bendelewski said to a crowd of Fort Lee community leaders and family members.



Negron most recently served as the law enforcement operations officer here at Fort Lee. Her overseas service includes a deployment in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan in 2021. She attended the Military Police Captains Career Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and she holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.



Negron thanked her family for their love, support and sacrifice. She thanked the Soldiers of CASCOM LEA for their professionalism and commitment to excellence.



“What you do matters not just to this organization, but to the greater mission of our Army,” she said. “I’m honored to serve alongside you, and I look forward to what you will accomplish.”



She thanked Bendelewski and Lt. Col. Ronald Holman, director of the Fort Lee Directorate of Emergency Services, for their steadfast leadership, mentorship and for the great honor and responsibility that comes with commanding the CASCOM LEA.



She thanked White for his exceptional leadership, hard work and dedication, adding that his impact on Fort Lee will be long felt well after today.



“[White] oversaw complex law enforcement operations here on our installation, maintaining vigilant coverage across the entire garrison while executing numerous critical security tasks,” Bendelewski said. “He remained calm, focused and methodical in his decision-making process, consistently sought input from his team, valuing their expertise, their perspectives and creating an environment of trust and collaboration. This is the mark of a true leader.”



White said that he sees the opportunity of commanding CASCOM LEA as a privilege and honor.



“It’s a position that should be carried out with the utmost importance due to the impact it can have on a military formation,” White said.



Being a military policeman is often a thankless job involving long hours and shifting schedules, among other challenges, White said.



“Despite these difficulties, the Soldiers [of CASCOM LEA] perform our enduring 24/7, 365 mission exceptionally and to the highest standard,” White said.