New fire station officially opens on Kirtland Air Force Base

Courtesy Photo | KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The American flag flies from one of the fire engines during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Fire Station #3 at the base, June 13, 2025.

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Representatives from the USACE-Albuquerque District joined leaders from Kirtland Air Force Base and community members in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Fire Station #3 at the base, June 13, 2025.



The $9.5 million project delivers a new 9,720 square-foot facility set to improve response times and expand support to critical assets and mission partners on the installation.



The facility includes a Maintenance and Apparatus Area, a Day Room and Residential Area, and Training and Administrative Areas.



Fire Station #3 provides emergency response coverage for four Fire Demand Zones and the primary response unit for all hazard types - including structural fires, hazardous materials, wild land fires, and emergency medical services.



In addition to serving Kirtland Air Force Base, Kirtland Fire and Emergency Services routinely provides mutual aid to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the Bernalillo County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management — especially during wildland fire incidents.



The yearlong construction of the new facility was a collaborative effort between the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, USACE-Albuquerque District, Kirtland AFB Fire Department, and the 377th Civil Engineer Squadron.