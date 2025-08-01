NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered - Seaman Patrizio Guzman

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Today, we highlight Seaman Patrizio Guzman, a personnel specialist that makes sure Sailors’ pay and administrative needs are taken care of so that they can go and accomplish NMFDC’s mission. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Today, we highlight Seaman Patrizio Guzman, a personnel specialist that makes sure Sailors’ pay and administrative needs are taken care of so that they can go and accomplish NMFDC’s mission.



Guzman answered a few questions to further describe how he supports the mission.



• Briefly describe why you joined the Navy:

• I was 38 years and had just moved to the U.S. from Germany when I first started looking at joining the U.S. military. What the Navy had to offer was a perfect fit. I feel that if you put effort in, you can get a lot out. So, it was a win-win situation to join.



• What do you love about your job and what keeps you motivated?

• Being able to communicate and interact with different people, not just in the different departments of our command but also throughout the Navy. I’m motivated by the day-to-day tasks, that are not the usual, to be able to finish and complete difficult cases, show my effort and help my fellow shipmates so they don’t have to worry about different things like pay or paperwork related matters.



• How do you and your team support NMFDC’s mission to Force Develop and Force Generate the Navy’s medical forces?

• We provide essential support for all pay and personnel matters, ensuring our service members can focus on their duties without distraction and provide the best medical training and education to all naval medical personnel and keep the Navy mission ready.



• Describe how you implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve your processes:

• I focus on the needs of the command and try to get ahead of potential issues. Keeping a tracker and pre-staging everything is also helpful so that when it’s time for certain paperwork to be routed it is all taken care of and ready to go. I continually finds ways to do things better because I want to be the “go to” person.