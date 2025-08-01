Slug: SMA_VISIT_PRARNG

Headline: SMA Weimer engages with Puerto Rico Army National Guard, stresses readiness and

unity

By Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez

13th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico (Aug. 4, 2025) – Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer

visited the Puerto Rico Army National Guard headquarters at Fort Buchanan on Aug. 4 to meet

with senior leaders, engage with Soldiers and recognize outstanding performance.

During the visit, Weimer met with Puerto Rico Adjutant General Carlos J. Rivera Román and

Command Sgt. Maj. Juvencio Méndez Mercado, the command senior enlisted leader, along with

other senior enlisted members. Discussions focused on leadership, professional development and

Soldier well-being, reinforcing the critical role of noncommissioned officers across all

components.

The day's schedule included a National Leadership Council Teams call at the Recruiting and

Retention Battalion, a filmed engagement with Recruiting and Retention Battalion Command

Sgt. Maj. Kevin Ortiz, and a town hall with full-time support enlisted leaders. In the open forum,

Weimer addressed topics such as readiness, modernization, recruiting and retention, gender

representation and improvements to training sites like Camp Santiago.

"The visit of Sergeant Major Weimer has been a clear demonstration of the Army leadership's

interest in our troops and local programs. It has been a valuable experience for our Soldiers and

for our community," Rivera Román said.

Weimer also traveled to Fort Allen to meet with instructors at the 201st Regional Training

Institute and with cadets of the Puerto Rico Youth ChalleNGe Academy, where he underscored

the importance of mentorship and developing the next generation of leaders—cornerstones of

Weimer’s leadership vision since assuming the role of the Army’s 17th Sergeant Major in August

2023.

"Our Soldiers felt heard and valued. Sergeant Major Weimer's message was clear: Every Soldier

matters, and their well-being is a priority," Méndez Mercado said. "This visit reinforces our

commitment to continue cultivating strong, prepared and dedicated leaders for Puerto Rico and

the nation."

Eighteen Soldiers received the Sergeant Major of the Army's Coin of Excellence for exceptional

performance during the day's engagements.

"We exist to fight and win our nation's wars," Weimer said. "This is true for all components:

active duty, National Guard and reserves. We fight together as a Total Army. It's a privilege to be

here to spend time with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard and reserves, and to see firsthand

how they're getting after it."

The visit underscored the importance of mentorship and professional growth, while reaffirming

the Army’s commitment to caring for every Soldier and preparing them to meet tomorrow’s

challenges with confidence and skill.

