    SMA Weimer engages with Puerto Rico Army National Guard, stresses readiness and unity

    PUERTO RICO

    08.05.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico (Aug. 4, 2025) – Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer
    visited the Puerto Rico Army National Guard headquarters at Fort Buchanan on Aug. 4 to meet
    with senior leaders, engage with Soldiers and recognize outstanding performance.
    During the visit, Weimer met with Puerto Rico Adjutant General Carlos J. Rivera Román and
    Command Sgt. Maj. Juvencio Méndez Mercado, the command senior enlisted leader, along with
    other senior enlisted members. Discussions focused on leadership, professional development and
    Soldier well-being, reinforcing the critical role of noncommissioned officers across all
    components.
    The day's schedule included a National Leadership Council Teams call at the Recruiting and
    Retention Battalion, a filmed engagement with Recruiting and Retention Battalion Command
    Sgt. Maj. Kevin Ortiz, and a town hall with full-time support enlisted leaders. In the open forum,
    Weimer addressed topics such as readiness, modernization, recruiting and retention, gender
    representation and improvements to training sites like Camp Santiago.
    "The visit of Sergeant Major Weimer has been a clear demonstration of the Army leadership's
    interest in our troops and local programs. It has been a valuable experience for our Soldiers and
    for our community," Rivera Román said.
    Weimer also traveled to Fort Allen to meet with instructors at the 201st Regional Training
    Institute and with cadets of the Puerto Rico Youth ChalleNGe Academy, where he underscored
    the importance of mentorship and developing the next generation of leaders—cornerstones of
    Weimer’s leadership vision since assuming the role of the Army’s 17th Sergeant Major in August
    2023.
    "Our Soldiers felt heard and valued. Sergeant Major Weimer's message was clear: Every Soldier
    matters, and their well-being is a priority," Méndez Mercado said. "This visit reinforces our
    commitment to continue cultivating strong, prepared and dedicated leaders for Puerto Rico and
    the nation."
    Eighteen Soldiers received the Sergeant Major of the Army's Coin of Excellence for exceptional
    performance during the day's engagements.
    "We exist to fight and win our nation's wars," Weimer said. "This is true for all components:
    active duty, National Guard and reserves. We fight together as a Total Army. It's a privilege to be
    here to spend time with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard and reserves, and to see firsthand
    how they're getting after it."
    The visit underscored the importance of mentorship and professional growth, while reaffirming
    the Army’s commitment to caring for every Soldier and preparing them to meet tomorrow’s
    challenges with confidence and skill.
