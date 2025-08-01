Slug: SMA_VISIT_PRARNG
Headline: SMA Weimer engages with Puerto Rico Army National Guard, stresses readiness and
unity
By Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez
13th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico (Aug. 4, 2025) – Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer
visited the Puerto Rico Army National Guard headquarters at Fort Buchanan on Aug. 4 to meet
with senior leaders, engage with Soldiers and recognize outstanding performance.
During the visit, Weimer met with Puerto Rico Adjutant General Carlos J. Rivera Román and
Command Sgt. Maj. Juvencio Méndez Mercado, the command senior enlisted leader, along with
other senior enlisted members. Discussions focused on leadership, professional development and
Soldier well-being, reinforcing the critical role of noncommissioned officers across all
components.
The day's schedule included a National Leadership Council Teams call at the Recruiting and
Retention Battalion, a filmed engagement with Recruiting and Retention Battalion Command
Sgt. Maj. Kevin Ortiz, and a town hall with full-time support enlisted leaders. In the open forum,
Weimer addressed topics such as readiness, modernization, recruiting and retention, gender
representation and improvements to training sites like Camp Santiago.
"The visit of Sergeant Major Weimer has been a clear demonstration of the Army leadership's
interest in our troops and local programs. It has been a valuable experience for our Soldiers and
for our community," Rivera Román said.
Weimer also traveled to Fort Allen to meet with instructors at the 201st Regional Training
Institute and with cadets of the Puerto Rico Youth ChalleNGe Academy, where he underscored
the importance of mentorship and developing the next generation of leaders—cornerstones of
Weimer’s leadership vision since assuming the role of the Army’s 17th Sergeant Major in August
2023.
"Our Soldiers felt heard and valued. Sergeant Major Weimer's message was clear: Every Soldier
matters, and their well-being is a priority," Méndez Mercado said. "This visit reinforces our
commitment to continue cultivating strong, prepared and dedicated leaders for Puerto Rico and
the nation."
Eighteen Soldiers received the Sergeant Major of the Army's Coin of Excellence for exceptional
performance during the day's engagements.
"We exist to fight and win our nation's wars," Weimer said. "This is true for all components:
active duty, National Guard and reserves. We fight together as a Total Army. It's a privilege to be
here to spend time with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard and reserves, and to see firsthand
how they're getting after it."
The visit underscored the importance of mentorship and professional growth, while reaffirming
the Army’s commitment to caring for every Soldier and preparing them to meet tomorrow’s
challenges with confidence and skill.
-30-
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 15:42
|Story ID:
|544835
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Weimer engages with Puerto Rico Army National Guard, stresses readiness and unity, by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.