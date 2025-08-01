USACE, Village of Matteson Break Ground on Water Main Improvement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02), and the Village of Matteson broke ground Tuesday on the Matteson Water Main Improvement Project.



"Reliable water access is the lifeblood of a community," said Rep. Kelly. "Everyone deserves access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water — no matter their zip code. I'm proud to have helped secure the funding needed to update 1,100 feet of the water main in Matteson, providing continued and reliable water service to residents."



The $1.49 million project will replace 1,100 feet of aging water main to ensure reliable service to local residents. The project is funded under Section 219 of WRDA. Construction is being carried out by Grimmer Construction, Inc. of Highland, Indiana.



“This project reflects the kind of results we can achieve when federal, local, and congressional partners work together toward a shared goal,” said Col. Kenneth P. Rockwell, commander of the USACE Chicago District.

