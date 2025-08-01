Forged in Readiness: Army Nurse Cadets Train at BJACH

FORT POLK, La. —This summer, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital welcomed a group of Reserve Officers’ Training Corps nursing cadets to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The Nurse Summer Training Program, known as NSTP, pairs ROTC nursing students with military treatment facilities around the world to complete clinical rotations before commissioning.



Over the course of several weeks, cadets receive one-on-one clinical instruction and mentorship from Army and civilian nurses, gaining hands-on experience in military healthcare settings. At BJACH, cadets were embedded in emergency medicine, labor and delivery, medical-surgical, perioperative care, and public health.



Col. Idongesit Ebeute, BJACH’s deputy commander for nursing, said NSTP benefits the cadets, the Army Nurse Corps, and the host installation.



“The NSTP is a positive thing for the Army Nurse Corps because it allows future Army nurses to see what it would be like to work in a military treatment facility,” Ebeute said. “Known for its realistic and challenging training rotations, Fort Polk is not always a duty station of choice for Soldiers. Hosting cadets gives us the opportunity to showcase the professionalism and compassion of our team—ultimately enhancing the reputation of the installation and BJACH.”



Cadet Jack Obunga, a student at Campbell University, said his time at BJACH strengthened his clinical skills and clarified his future goals.



“This experience has motivated me to refine my skills, maintain the highest standards of patient care, and prepare for the responsibilities of being a commissioned Army Nurse Corps Officer,” Obunga said.



Cadet Angela Anderson, from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, said observing labor and delivery care, including cesarean sections, was a highlight of her rotation.



“I worked among amazing nurses who modeled the type of care I hope to always emulate,” she said. “My experience at BJACH solidified my passion for becoming an LDRP nurse and reinforced my commitment to developing the knowledge and skills needed to excel in both nursing and military service.”



Cadet Terry Wallace Jr., from Brownsville, Texas, studies nursing at the University of the Incarnate Word and is part of the St. Mary’s ROTC Battalion. He said his time at BJACH confirmed his commitment to Army nursing.



“This program gave me the confidence that I am on the right path,” Wallace said. “I learned what kind of nurse and officer I want to be.”



CPT Sydney McMurrey, a clinical staff nurse at BJACH, coordinated the cadets’ rotation and ensured they received broad exposure to clinical specialties and operational experiences, including flight training and preventive medicine.



“I hope they all felt embraced into the BJACH team and walk away from this experience feeling more confident in their future career path,” McMurrey said. “NSTP is as much about the host facility learning from the cadets as it is the cadets learning from the staff.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2025 Date Posted: 08.05.2025 15:18 Story ID: 544810 Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US Hometown: PROVO, UTAH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forged in Readiness: Army Nurse Cadets Train at BJACH, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.