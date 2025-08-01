Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    Photo By William Epperson | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2025) Brigadier General Maura Hennigan, commanding general,...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Story by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2025) Brigadier General Maura Hennigan, commanding general, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, visited the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Aug. 4 as an orientation to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) and the medical centers relationship with the 2nd Marine Medical Battalion on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Aug. 4, 2025. . Her tour consisted of a visit to the NMCP level 2 trauma center, and the medical center’s simulation center to get a better understanding of the training available in Portsmouth for medical battalion personnel and its relation to combat readiness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:28
    Story ID: 544809
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    NMCP
    MNRTC Portsmouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download