Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Photo By William Epperson | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2025) Brigadier General Maura Hennigan, commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By William Epperson | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2025) Brigadier General Maura Hennigan, commanding general, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, examines the realistic paws on “Diesel,” Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Simulation Center’s dog trainer. Navy medical personnel are trained to medically care for military working dogs that are injured in the field and stabilize them for transport to a veterinarian.(US Navy photo by W. Scott Epperson) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2025) Brigadier General Maura Hennigan, commanding general, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, visited the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Aug. 4 as an orientation to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) and the medical centers relationship with the 2nd Marine Medical Battalion on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Aug. 4, 2025. . Her tour consisted of a visit to the NMCP level 2 trauma center, and the medical center’s simulation center to get a better understanding of the training available in Portsmouth for medical battalion personnel and its relation to combat readiness.