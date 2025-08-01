Brigadier General Maura Hennigan of 2nd Marine Logistics Group Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2025) Brigadier General Maura Hennigan, commanding general, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, visited the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Aug. 4 as an orientation to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) and the medical centers relationship with the 2nd Marine Medical Battalion on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Aug. 4, 2025. . Her tour consisted of a visit to the NMCP level 2 trauma center, and the medical center’s simulation center to get a better understanding of the training available in Portsmouth for medical battalion personnel and its relation to combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 14:28
|Story ID:
|544809
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
