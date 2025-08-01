USACE realigns division oversight in the Middle East, reinforces its role as the Force Behind the Force for CENTCOM and SOCOM

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, welcomes attendees during his speech at a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Winchester, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2025. The ceremony marked the transition of mission oversight for U.S. Central Command support from the Transatlantic Division to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division. see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. – In a ceremony steeped in history and symbolic of strategic continuity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially transitioned oversight of its critical mission in support of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command from the Transatlantic Division to the Southwestern Division on Aug. 5, 2025.



This historic Transfer of Authority marks a strategic shift designed to enhance readiness and further strengthen USACE’s enduring commitment to supporting America’s warfighters and reinforcing defense partnerships across 21 nations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Levant.



“Today, we mark the next step in our evolution,” said Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, Transatlantic Division commander, during his speech. “Responsibility for this regional portfolio – along with the people, knowledge, and partnerships it carries – transitions from the Transatlantic Division to the Southwestern Division.



“This is not a reset. It is not a handoff of unfamiliar terrain. It is a deliberate shift to ensure our continued agility, our continued excellence, and our continued commitment in one of the world’s most complex operating environments.”



For more than 15 years, the Transatlantic Division led vital infrastructure, contingency response, and military construction missions directly enabling warfighter readiness, operational effectiveness, and regional stability. The division’s dedicated professionals consistently delivered critical infrastructure and rapid response solutions, directly enhancing the combat readiness and operational capacity of U.S. forces operating in some of the world's most challenging environments.



“This transition consolidates oversight while preserving the mission,” said Baumgartner. “The Middle East District and Expeditionary District will continue delivering the same high level of support across the region, focused, forward, and unwavering in their commitment to the CENTCOM and SOCOM missions.”



The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, now takes on responsibility for these critical overseas operations, integrating them alongside its longstanding domestic missions. Southwestern Division commander Brig. Gen. George H. Walter noted the importance of continuing the proven legacy of mission-focused support.



“The Transatlantic Division has built a remarkable legacy directly tied to national security, readiness, and warfighter support,” Walter said. “We are honored to carry forward this legacy, ensuring uninterrupted support to U.S. forces, strategic partners, and allies.”



The Middle East District will remain focused on strategic military construction, defense cooperation programs, and infrastructure projects that directly bolster regional security and strengthen defense relationships. Meanwhile, the Expeditionary District will maintain its unique role of rapidly providing essential life-support facilities and operational infrastructure, critical to enhancing immediate combat and mission readiness for U.S. and allied forces.



Personnel previously assigned to the Transatlantic Division headquarters will continue serving under the Southwestern Division to preserve regional expertise, ensure mission continuity, and reinforce USACE’s unwavering support to defense priorities articulated by the Department of Defense.



Walter emphasized the Southwestern Division’s commitment to aligning fully with DoD priorities, warfighter support, readiness, strategic deterrence, and enduring partner capacity.



“As USACE marks its 250th anniversary, our mission endures and remains clear: we exist to enable America’s forces to achieve mission success,” Walter said. “Our Pacesetters stand ready, committed to maintaining the readiness, responsiveness, and resilience required by our nation and our warfighters.”



This organizational realignment signifies more than administrative change, it underscores USACE’s steadfast role as the force behind the force, continuing to deliver solutions and support essential to America’s strategic and operational readiness.