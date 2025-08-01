DLA Energy Enterprise Risk Management Team Enhances Tasker Efficiency by 45%

Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | The DLA Energy Enterprise Risk Management Team has achieved a 45% improvement in...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | The DLA Energy Enterprise Risk Management Team has achieved a 45% improvement in tasker processing efficiency, led by process improvement initiatives spearheaded by Greenbelt-certified team members Richard Garrett and Arlette Lamsa. Prior to implementation, taskers averaged 19 days to complete; they are now consistently finalized in just 10.5 days. (Photo by: Douglas Collins) see less | View Image Page

The DLA Energy Enterprise Risk Management Team has achieved a 45% improvement in tasker processing efficiency, led by process improvement initiatives spearheaded by Green Belt-certified team members Richard Garrett and Arlette Lamsa. Prior to implementation, taskers averaged 19 days to complete. They are now consistently finalized in just 10.5 days.



Identifying the Challenge

A detailed analysis of the tasker lifecycle uncovered several contributing factors to inefficiencies, including the absence of standardized protocols and inconsistent communication practices. According to Garrett and Lamsa’s Black Belt and Continuous Performance Improvement coach, John Fusco, “These gaps led to variability in the quality and timeliness of tasker execution. By applying Lean Six Sigma tools, the team successfully identified root causes and developed targeted solutions to streamline the process,” he said.



Implementing Solutions

One of the key improvements involved the adoption of a visual task board in Microsoft Planner, providing a centralized platform for task management and enhancing team-wide communication. This strategic change reduced average processing time by eight and a half days, significantly accelerating turnaround and increasing overall effectiveness.



"By applying Lean Six Sigma principles, we didn’t just improve a process—we transformed how our team collaborates, communicates, and delivers results,” said Garrett, DLA Energy Logistics Analyst. “This success is a testament to what disciplined problem-solving and a shared commitment to excellence can achieve."

According to Lamsa, another DLA Energy Logistics Analyst, “The team is committed to refining and building upon these improvements, ensuring sustained progress and continued gains in operational efficiency.”



Note: Doug Collins – Lead Logistics Analyst contributed to this article.