Army Reserve ambassador for Maine receives public service decoration

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Jeffrey Morton of Maine receives the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held at 99th Readiness Division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Jeffrey Morton of Maine received the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.



The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general.



Morton retired from military service with over 38 years enlisted and commissioned service. Ambassador Morton’s final assignment was as faculty at the Army War College office for International Students where he was co-developer of the Valley Forge Staff ride. Commissioned a Cavalry Officer, Morton branch transferred to Engineer where he held positions from Platoon leader to Brigade Command to include combat service in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2007 as Engineer Brigade Operations Officer.



Last mobilized in 2017 in support of OEF, Morton remains active in professional, branch, and veterans’ organizations. Joint Qualified, Morton attended and was on the faculty of the Command and General Staff College and is a graduate of the Army War College and Joint Staff College’s Joint and Combined Warfare Course.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.



Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.