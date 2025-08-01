Army Reserve ambassador for eastern Pennsylvania receives public service decoration

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Rev. Dr. Paul McCullough III of Pennsylvania receives the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Rev. Dr. Paul McCullough III of Pennsylvania receives the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held at 99th Readiness Division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Rev. Dr. Paul McCullough III of Pennsylvania received the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.



The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general.



McCullough retired from the US Army after 20 years of service. As a result of his military career, he has strong experience in logistics, acquisition, technology, and intelligence. He believes deeply in the concept of servant leadership, a core principle he lives out in each of his paid and volunteer positions.



McCullough is also very active in his local church, engaging in multiple ministries where he serves others and helps them take the next step on their spiritual journey.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.



Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.