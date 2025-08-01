I Kept the Warfighter in the Fight: Ms. Jessica Simpson

A civilian staff member serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point helped Keep the Warfighter in the Fight through her 28 years of combined service.



Ms. Jessica Simpson retired in early August 2025, ending her career as a Certified Pharmacy Technician aboard the facility. Over the nearly three decades of her work, she ensured Marines, Sailors and families of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received their prescription medication.



“What I will miss most is the comradery, the friendship among my co-workers,” said Simpson. “It was like your second family.”



A native of New Bern, North Carolina, Simpson began her career in the Pharmacy of Naval Hospital Cherry Point, served at the base branch pharmacy and then at the current clinic. She has served both as a General Schedule Civilian and as a contractor during her career.



“The most rewarding aspect was helping the patients,” said Simpson.

During her nearly three decades of combined service, she has seen the transformation of the hospital to its status as a clinic as well as technological advances in pharmacy services and patient care.



In retirement, Simpson plans to spend more time with her family.

