Army Reserve ambassador for central Pennsylvania receives public service decoration

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador J. Matthew Lissner of Pennsylvania receives the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held at 99th Readiness Division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador J. Matthew Lissner of Pennsylvania received the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.



The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general.



Lissner retired from military service with over 29 combined years of active, National Guard, and Army Reserve (AGR) duty. He held a wide variety of infantry assignments through battalion level with the 7th Infantry Division (Light), 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (OPFOR), and the 39th Separate Infantry Brigade (Enhanced), and has held staff positions at the 77th Regional Readiness Command, TRADOC, Third U.S. Army, US Joint Forces Command, I Corps, and the 99th Regional Support Command.



His combat deployments include Operation Just Cause (Panama), Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom (Kuwait), and Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq). He culminated his Army career serving as the Senior Army Reserve Research Advisor, Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.



Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.