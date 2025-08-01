Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve ambassador for Rhode Island receives public service decoration

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Ernie Almonte of Rhode Island received the Patriotic Public Service Award July 17 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.

    The award was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general.

    As executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, Almonte leads a team of professionals who help member municipal government interests before the executive and state administrative agencies as well as the provision of technical assistance, information sharing, and training to assist municipal officials in fulfilling their responsibilities.

    After retiring as an audit partner at RSM US LLP on April 30, 2021, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos appointed Almonte as the chief of staff. In this role, he managed the office staff and led initiatives on housing, small business, veteran affairs, long term care, and many other issues. Almonte served the Rhode Island Department of Health as the interim chief financial officer and associate director where he led the financial team of a $400 million organization during part of the COVID pandemic.

    The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.

    Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.

