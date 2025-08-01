Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Awards Sailor of the Quarter (Q3)

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Awards Sailor of the Quarter (Q3)

    Junior Sailor of the Quarter: HM3 Heather Kakritz DMS/Nephrology

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Story by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Awarded Its Sailors of the Quarter for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 Aug. 1 in a ceremony in the auditorium of building 3.

    Blue Jacket of the Quarter:

    HN Kamily Rosario

    DMS/Cardiology



    Junior Sailor of the Quarter:

    HM3 Heather Kakritz

    DMS/Nephrology



    Sailor of the Quarter:

    HM2 Richard Bailey

    DCSS/Laboratory



    Senior Sailor of the Quarter:

    HM1 Emily G. Merritt

    DCSS/SEL Radiology

    These exceptional Sailors were chosen from an extremely competitive group of individuals who embody the meaning of "First and Finest"!

