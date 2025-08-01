Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Awards Sailor of the Quarter (Q3)

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Awarded Its Sailors of the Quarter for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 Aug. 1 in a ceremony in the auditorium of building 3.



Blue Jacket of the Quarter:



HN Kamily Rosario



DMS/Cardiology







Junior Sailor of the Quarter:



HM3 Heather Kakritz



DMS/Nephrology







Sailor of the Quarter:



HM2 Richard Bailey



DCSS/Laboratory







Senior Sailor of the Quarter:



HM1 Emily G. Merritt



DCSS/SEL Radiology



These exceptional Sailors were chosen from an extremely competitive group of individuals who embody the meaning of "First and Finest"!

