412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley

Photo By Laisa Leao | The 412th Medical Group hosted the first Antelope Valley Emergency Services tabletop...... read more read more

Photo By Laisa Leao | The 412th Medical Group hosted the first Antelope Valley Emergency Services tabletop exercise June 12, bringing together 14 organizations to evaluate the region's ability to respond to large-scale disasters. Col. Mary Carnduff, 412th MDG commander, led the event, which included representatives from healthcare, emergency management, law enforcement, and other community groups. Participants discussed coordinated responses to natural and man-made disasters, addressing the challenges posed by Edwards AFB's isolated location. The aim was to identify strengths, assess capabilities, and find limitations in the disaster response framework. The exercise fostered collaboration between on-base and community emergency services, with the 412 MDG, the 412th Test Wing, and community partners committed to building a coalition to protect military and civilian personnel in the Antelope Valley. (Photos by Laisa Leao) see less | View Image Page