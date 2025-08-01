Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley

    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley

    Photo By Laisa Leao | The 412th Medical Group hosted the first Antelope Valley Emergency Services tabletop...... read more read more

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2001

    Story by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing   

    The 412th Medical Group hosted the first Antelope Valley Emergency Services tabletop exercise June 12, bringing together 14 organizations to evaluate the region's ability to respond to large-scale disasters. Col. Mary Carnduff, 412th MDG commander, led the event, which included representatives from healthcare, emergency management, law enforcement, and other community groups. Participants discussed coordinated responses to natural and man-made disasters, addressing the challenges posed by Edwards AFB's isolated location. The aim was to identify strengths, assess capabilities, and find limitations in the disaster response framework. The exercise fostered collaboration between on-base and community emergency services, with the 412 MDG, the 412th Test Wing, and community partners committed to building a coalition to protect military and civilian personnel in the Antelope Valley. (Photos by Laisa Leao)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2001
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 12:51
    Story ID: 544784
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley, by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley
    412th Medical Group leads disaster response planning in Antelope Valley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base; 412th Test Wing; Air Force Test Center; Air Force Materiel Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download