Wildcats Promote Officer to Colonel

Colonel Georgeo Pulikkathara promoted to the rank during a ceremony conducted Saturday, August 2, 2025 at the 81st Readiness Division headquarters on Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Pulikkathara served with the Wildcat Division as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G6.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 12:47
|Story ID:
|544783
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
