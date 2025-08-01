Wildcats Promote Officer to Colonel

Photo By Lt. Col. Thomas Cieslak | Mrs. Stacy Michele Pulikkathara, left, his wife and Mrs. Mick Caudill, right, his...... read more read more

Photo By Lt. Col. Thomas Cieslak | Mrs. Stacy Michele Pulikkathara, left, his wife and Mrs. Mick Caudill, right, his mother-in-law, pin the rank of Colonel upon Georgeo Pulikkathara during a ceremony conducted Saturday, August 2, 2025 at the 81st Readiness Division on Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Pulikkathara served with the Wildcat Division as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G6. see less | View Image Page