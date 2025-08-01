Soldiers hold the line in realistic urban combat exercise

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment exit a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment exit a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as they perform combat maneuvers during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2025. The Soldiers trained in an intensive 96 hour force-on-force exercise to simulate combat against a capable adversary. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel) see less | View Image Page

(Story by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)



FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, completed an intensive 96 hour force-on-force training exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility here, July 26-30, 2025, designed to simulate combat against a capable, near-peer adversary in dense urban terrain.



During the exercise, Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1-109th IN established a hardened defensive position inside the training facility. The remainder of the battalion, as well as other Soldiers with the brigade, acted as the opposing force and performed a full-scale assault on the fortified objective.



“This kind of training forces us to face a capable, thinking adversary and that’s where the real value lies,” said Lt. Col. Dave Caudle, commander of the 1-109th IN. “It’s not scripted. Both sides are free to maneuver, and both have equal combat power. That forces leaders at every level to think and adapt quickly.”



The training integrated key brigade enablers, including unmanned aerial systems, combat engineers specializing in mobility and counter-mobility, and electromagnetic warfare teams. The attacking force had to identify and overcome complex obstacle belts, while defending forces executed counter-reconnaissance and protected their command and control, or C2, nodes.



In a shift from conventional C2 doctrine, the unit deployed a mobile C2 node inside a military expandable vehicle. Paired with mesh radio networks and Android Tactical Assault Kits, this allowed leaders to communicate securely while minimizing the risk of electronic detection.



“This is how we would fight if deployed tomorrow against a near-peer threat,” Caudle said. “We’re not just checking boxes, we're validating real world solutions under pressure.”



Both sides used notional fires, real smoke and blank ammunition rounds to enhance realism. Soldiers conducted actual breaching operations, urban assaults and close-quarters battles in a dynamic, unscripted environment where tactical ingenuity and adaptability were critical. The exercise reinforced the importance of facing an adaptive, peer-level opponent and preparing leaders to operate in fast-changing, high-threat environments.



Charlie Company’s steadfast defense and the battalion’s coordinated assault efforts exemplified their readiness for modern warfare challenges. This training ensures the unit remains prepared for full-spectrum operations at home or abroad.