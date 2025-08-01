Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildcat Colonel Promotes to General

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA

    08.01.2025

    Story by Lt. Col. Thomas Cieslak 

    81st Readiness Division

    Colonel Ryan McDavitt promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony held Saturday, August 2, 2025 at the 81st Readiness Division Headquarters on Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

    He began his career in May, 1997, graduating from the Jame Madison University ROTC program as an Enigneer Officer. He went on to serve in various Engineer assignments in both the Active Duty and Army Reserve components.

    McDavitt will serve as the 81st Readiness Division’s Deputy Commanding General (Operations).

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
