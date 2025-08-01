Wildcat Colonel Promotes to General

Colonel Ryan McDavitt promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony held Saturday, August 2, 2025 at the 81st Readiness Division Headquarters on Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
He began his career in May, 1997, graduating from the Jame Madison University ROTC program as an Enigneer Officer. He went on to serve in various Engineer assignments in both the Active Duty and Army Reserve components.
McDavitt will serve as the 81st Readiness Division’s Deputy Commanding General (Operations).
