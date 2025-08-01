Wildcat Soldiers, Civilians Bid Farewell to Career Military Policeman

Photo By Lt. Col. Thomas Cieslak | First Sgt. Danny R. Brown Jr., right, receives his Certificate of Retirement from...... read more read more

Photo By Lt. Col. Thomas Cieslak | First Sgt. Danny R. Brown Jr., right, receives his Certificate of Retirement from Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), 81st Readiness Division, during his retirement ceremony Friday, August 1, 2025, on Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Brown served more than 30 years as a Military Policeman in the Active and Reserve components of the U.S. Army see less | View Image Page