    Wildcat Soldiers, Civilians Bid Farewell to Career Military Policeman

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Story by Lt. Col. Thomas Cieslak 

    81st Readiness Division

    Soldiers and civilians of the 81st Readiness Division celebrated the career and accomplishments of First Sgt. Daniel Brown during his retirement ceremony Friday, August 1, 2025 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

    Brown enlisted on active duty in 1995 and served as a Military Policeman in the both the Active and Reserve components of the U.S. Army for over 30 years, ending his career as the First Sgt. of Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 81st Readiness Division.

