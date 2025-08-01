Soldiers and civilians of the 81st Readiness Division celebrated the career and accomplishments of First Sgt. Daniel Brown during his retirement ceremony Friday, August 1, 2025 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Brown enlisted on active duty in 1995 and served as a Military Policeman in the both the Active and Reserve components of the U.S. Army for over 30 years, ending his career as the First Sgt. of Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 81st Readiness Division.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 12:34
|Story ID:
|544779
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wildcat Soldiers, Civilians Bid Farewell to Career Military Policeman, by LTC Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.