BAMC clinics currently enrolling TRICARE Prime members

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas Aug. 5, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center has several primary care clinics currently open to enrollment of TRICARE Prime retirees and family members.



“Our teams of clinical professionals are ready to meet your primary care needs,” said Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Gordon Mok, Department of Family and Community Medicine chief. “Our goal is to meet your family’s primary care needs close to your home and be able to keep the care of your family together where possible while ensuring best appropriate services are available to you all.”



The following clinics have availability:

• CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Clinic at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston is currently accepting active-duty service members, active-duty family members, TRICARE Prime retirees and retiree family members ages 18-64 years old.

• SPC Taylor Burk Family Medicine Clinic at JBSA-Camp Bullis is accepting active-duty service members and their family members, TRICARE Prime retirees and retiree family members from ages 0-64.

• Schertz Medical Home Family Medicine Clinic is accepting active-duty family members, TRICARE Prime retirees and retiree family members ages 0-64 years old.



TRICARE Prime beneficiaries already enrolled in a military health clinic may be eligible for transfer if appropriate for Family Medicine Services. Please note that Family Medicine may not always be appropriate for patients currently enrolled in Pediatrics or Internal Medicine due to complexity medical conditions.



“Due to recent hires, our family medicine clinics typically have same day acute appointments and routine appointments are usually available within 7 days,” Mok said.



To enroll or change your Primary Care Clinic call TriWest Healthcare Alliance at 888-TRIWEST (874-9378) or go to the milConnect website at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/ and click on the “Manage Health Benefits” tab, then select “Beneficiary Web Enrollment.”



“We want our TRICARE Prime beneficiaries to know they have access to high-quality care within the military health system across San Antonio, and our primary care teams are eager to build a relationship with them, and address their health concerns,” Mok said.